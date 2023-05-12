Big Brother Season 6: Where Are They Now?

‘Big Brother 6’ was the sixth season of the American reality television series ‘Big Brother,’ based on the Dutch series of the same name. It premiered on CBS on July 7, 2005, and lasted eleven weeks until the live finale on September 20, 2005. This season was accompanied by the House Calls: The Big Brother Talk Show spin-off series, which discussed the events of the game.

The sixth iteration featured 14 HouseGuests, the same number as the previous season, but this was the highest number of initial HouseGuests to enter the house due to the twin twist the previous season. ‘Big Brother 6’ was a season filled with drama, twists, and strategic gameplay, making it a memorable installment of the popular reality series. If you are curious to know where your favorite contestants of Season 6 are now, we’ve got you covered.

Where is Maggie Ausburn Now?

Maggie Ausburn was not only a formidable player but also a compassionate nurse during her stint on ‘Big Brother 6’. After winning the show, Maggie chose to return to her normal life and leave the showbiz industry. She settled down in Las Vegas, where she had been residing prior to joining ‘Big Brother.’ She reportedly got married and started a family, welcoming twins into her life. Despite winning a significant amount of money on the show, Maggie preferred to live a quiet life and focus on her family and career. She remains one of the most memorable champions in the show’s history, known for her strategic gameplay, kindness, and determination to succeed.

Where is Ivette Corredero Now?

Ivette Corredero is the owner of Eventology Miami, a full-service event planning and production company based in Miami, Florida. With over 15 years of experience in the event industry, Ivette is a seasoned professional who specializes in creating unique and memorable experiences for her clients. Aside from her successful career, Ivette is also a mother of two children. Balancing her work and family life, she is a dedicated and loving mother who enjoys spending time with her kids and creating special memories with them.

Ivette believes that her role as a mother has taught her invaluable skills that have helped her become a better event planner, including patience, organization, and attention to detail. In addition to running her business and raising her family, she is also actively involved in her community. Ivette volunteers her time and resources to various charitable organizations, including those focused on children and education. Through her work and personal life, she is committed to making a positive impact on those around her.

Where is Janelle Pierzina Now?

Janelle Marie Pierzina is a well-known American reality show personality who has made a name for herself through multiple appearances on popular reality shows. She gained fame through her participation in the sixth, seventh, fourteenth, and twenty-second seasons of the reality show ‘Big Brother,’ as well as the thirty-first season of ‘The Amazing Race.’

Before her reality TV career, Pierzina had a diverse professional background. She worked as an actress, model, and cocktail waitress, showcasing her versatility and passion for the entertainment industry. However, her personal life has also faced some challenges. In the early 2000s, she encountered legal issues, including a misdemeanor DWI infraction and misdemeanor theft charges. Currently, Pierzina has shifted her focus to real estate. She works as a real estate agent in Minnesota for Edina Realty. Alongside her professional endeavors, she is also a devoted mother. Pierzina has welcomed multiple children into her family, with her second child, a boy, being born in August 2013, followed by the birth of a daughter in September 2014. Despite the ups and downs, Pierzina continues to pursue her passions and build a fulfilling life for herself and her family.

Where is April Lewis Now?

In addition to being a pharmaceutical sales representative from Dallas, Texas, April Lewis is also a mom. During her appearance on the sixth season of ‘Big Brother’ in 2005, she was a 30-year-old single mother to her daughter, Jennifer. As a houseguest, Lewis formed alliances and found herself in a showmance with fellow houseguest Robert Roman. She made it to the final four before being evicted and ultimately finished in third place. After the show, Lewis returned to her career in pharmaceutical sales and has kept a relatively low profile in the public eye.

Where is Howie Gordon Now?

Howie Gordon is a versatile media personality who has worked in both broadcasting and sales. Currently, he serves as a meteorologist, reporter, and co-anchor for ABC Television in Joplin, Missouri. In this role, he is responsible for providing accurate weather predictions, hosting segments, and conducting live interviews on air. Prior to his work in broadcasting, Gordon worked as a data network account executive for AT&T in Tamarac, Florida. During his five-year tenure, he closed opportunities averaging over $20,000 per month and increased sales by 10% monthly. Gordon’s expertise and experience in both media and sales demonstrate his adaptability and versatility in different professional settings.

Where is Beau Beasley Now?

Beau Beasley is a Creative Sales Consultant at Aroma360, a company that provides scenting solutions for homes and businesses using their Cold Air Diffusion Technology. In this role, Beau is responsible for showcasing the benefits of Aroma360’s products to potential customers and ensuring customer satisfaction. Aroma360 has provided scenting solutions to some of the most reputable 5-star properties around the world, including the Atlantis Paradise Island, The Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio Las Vegas, and The Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne.

Apart from his current role, Beau is the owner of Beau & Co. Consulting, LLC, a company he established in 2006. As the owner, he has organized and created exclusive trunk show experiences and shopping events for top fashion labels like D&G, Fendi, Agnes B, and Gomez Gracia London. He also provides fashion consulting and closet editing services for high-net-worth individuals and celebrities. Beau is known for spearheading branding opportunities and product placement for thriving brands like Land Rover, Rolls Royce, Maserati, RedBull, and TOAST Vodka.

Where is James Rhine Now?

James Rhine is the Director of Event Marketing at Hakkasan Group in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he has been working since January 2015. He primarily focuses on marketing for Aria Resort & Casino, Mirage Hotel & Casino, and Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Before Hakkasan Group, Rhine was the General Manager and Partner of Whiskey Trust Tavern and Distillery in Chicago, Illinois, where he successfully launched and operated the tavern, nightclub, lounge, and patio bar. He also created and implemented award-winning cocktail menus for Whiskey Trust/The Patio, utilizing supplier support and artisanal products. Rhine also previously served as Director of Marketing for The Light Group in Las Vegas from July 2013 to May 2014.

Where is Rachel Plencner Now?

Rachel Plencner is a Certified SAFe 5 Product Owner/Product Manager and currently works at Cigna, a healthcare company based in Paradise Valley, Arizona. She has been working at Cigna for over 20 years, starting as an Agile Scrum Master Senior Advisor in February 2003. In July 2020, Rachel transitioned to the role of Agile Product Owner, where she is responsible for defining and prioritizing the product backlog and ensuring that the development team is working on the right features to deliver value to the customer.

As an experienced Agile practitioner, Rachel is skilled in leading Agile ceremonies, facilitating backlog refinement, and collaborating with cross-functional teams. She has a deep understanding of Agile principles and is able to apply them to complex projects and initiatives. Through her work at Cigna, Rachel has demonstrated her ability to deliver high-quality products and services that meet the needs of customers and stakeholders.

