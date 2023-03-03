Big Mouth Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

While electronic toothbrushes are considered superior to regular ones, the bristles can sometimes be too small to reach all corners of one’s mouth. Entrepreneur and orthodontist Dr. Bobbi Peterson realized this issue when he witnessed the advent of periodontal disease in many of his patients. Hence, determined to find a solution to the problem, he brainstormed a few ideas before coming up with the Big Mouth Toothbrush.

Big Mouth Toothbrush is an electronic toothbrush with larger bristles for better brushing. Interest in the innovative product multiplied once Bobbi presented it to the Sharks in ‘Shark Tank‘ season 14 episode 16. With such an innovative product on hand, we decided to chart out the company’s growth.

Big Mouth Toothbrush: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Dr. Bobbi Peterson, the brain behind the Big Mouth Toothbrush, contained her Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Drexel University before pursuing her Doctor of Dental Surgery from Howard University in Washington DC. After completing her studies, Bobbi took up dentistry as a full-time profession and opened her own clinic, Aces Braces, in Brooklyn, New York. Besides, while specializing in orthodontics, she is also an incredible author and has published a children’s book named ‘Tanner’s Teeth’ through which she strives to educate the younger generation about the first African American dentist.

Apart from being proud of her heritage, Bobbi is keen to give back to the community, and her medical practice is based on providing quick and affordable healthcare to people from all walks of life. Being a practicing orthodontist, Bobbi deals with braces on a daily basis and was surprised when a lot of her patients began showing symptoms of periodontal disease. Besides, while she has always recommended electric toothbrushes to her parents, they either claimed that the bristles were small or complained that the braces came in the way of brushing.

Determined to rectify the issue, Bobbi began scouring the internet but was disappointed at the lack of an effective solution. Moreover, most toothbrushes were made with generic measurements, and almost none allowed further customization options. Eventually, she decided to design her own brush and developed an enlarged version of an electric toothbrush. Bobbi believed that even if people were too lazy to brush their teeth properly, the larger size would properly reach and clean all corners of one’s mouth.

Therefore, the Big Mouth Toothbrush was born, even though it took several months for Bobbi to bring it to the market. At its core, the Big Mouth Toothbrush is a regular electronic toothbrush with enlarged bristles. The large bristles cover a lot of surface area in little time and even reach places that are usually hard to get to. Besides, it is also meant to provide extra comfort to the user.

Where is Big Mouth Toothbrush Now?

You would be surprised to know that Dr. Bobbi Peterson is the first black person to design an electric toothbrush, and she claimed she could do it because of the inquisitiveness she developed during her childhood. Still, even though the idea of a Big Mouth Toothbrush was pretty clear in Bobbi’s head, it took numerous prototypes before she could shape it into a marketable product.

In fact, sources claim that the entrepreneur took almost a year to introduce the brushes on the market, although they were an instant hit and sold out pretty quickly. Since Bobbi was already a practicing dentist, she could also market the product through her network, which significantly increased her customer base. Those interested in a Big Mouth Toothbrush can get them on the company’s official website as well as Amazon, where it will set one back by $99.99.

Incidentally, Bobbi is a breast cancer survivor, and while the brushes are available in pink and white, she donates 40% of the revenue from the sale of each pink brush to raise breast cancer awareness. Witnessing Bobbi’s incredible rise to the top is truly impressive, and we are confident that the company will find further success in the years to come.

