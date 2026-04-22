Who is Billy Fielding? Who Plays Him in Criminal Record?

Apple TV+’s ‘Criminal Record‘ brings back June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty, as they collaborate to solve a case that has them racing against time. It begins with a protest turning violent as the two sides clash. Lenker, along with several other police officers, tries to contain the situation, but things get worse when a young man named Rohaan is stabbed to death. While his death haunts Lenker, there is another thing she cannot get out of her mind. While trying to contain the situation, she notices a familiar face in the crowd and believes that he may have something to do with what happened at the protest. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Billy Fielding’s Role in Criminal Record Season 2 is More Complex Than Initially Expected

The man that June Lenker saw at the protest turns out to be a convicted murderer named Billy Fielding. He was sent to prison for brutally murdering his girlfriend, Cerys Jones, and should have been there. But June discovers that he has escaped prison and has now somehow gotten involved in the violence at the protest. June believes that catching him will help her catch the man who stabbed Rohaan at the protest. She is surprised to discover that Hegarty is already involved in the investigation, and while he divulges information about Billy, she knows that he is not telling her the whole story.

By the end of the first episode, it is confirmed that Hegarty’s connection with Billy runs deeper than he is letting others know, especially Lenker. While Hegarty claims that Billy escaped prison, the fact that Billy calls him by his first name hints that there might be more to the convict’s escape. It is possible that Billy is working with or for the intellgence officer. The true extent of the story unfolds over the course of the season. As details about Billy and his crimes come to light, he is painted in a more complex light than a regular villain.

Luther Ford Brings the Complicated Billy Fielding to Life

Luther Ford plays the role of Billy Fielding in the second season of ‘Criminal Record.’ The British actor is best known for playing the young Prince Harry in the final season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown.’ He has also appeared in Netflix’s spy thriller, ‘Black Doves,’ and BBC’s historical drama series, ‘King & Conqueror.’ Born and brought up around Camden in North London, Ford harbored a love for movies and filmmaking from a young age. He revealed that when he was young, his mother wouldn’t let him watch TV or films, so he and his friend started filming things on their own, making home movies on a camcorder.

This developed his love for making films, so on growing up, he decided to study film production. Ford’s initial plan after college was to work behind the camera, and he intended to join a studio where he could learn the art of filmmaking. But the course of his life changed unexpectedly after he followed the advice of his brother’s girlfriend. She told him about a callout notice from the British Youth Music Theatre’s Facebook page, along with two snapshots of the young Prince Harry.

She remarked on the resemblance between the prince and Ford and encouraged him to try out for the audition. He wasn’t entirely sure about the resemblance or even his ability as an actor, because he had neither trained in the art nor had he envisioned that path for himself. Still, he decided to give it a go and eventually landed the role on the acclaimed Netflix series. Since then, his life has taken quite a turn, as he has picked widely different characters to play. With ‘Criminal Record,’ he continues the streak of playing complicated characters, and wishes to continue choosing such characters.

Read More: Criminal Record: Is the TV Show Inspired by a True Story?