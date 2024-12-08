10 Shows Like Black Doves You Must See

The Netflix spy show ‘Black Doves’ charts a riveting path full of action, espionage, and thrilling high-stakes mysteries. Created by Joe Barton, the show revolves around Helen Webb, a deeply undercover spy who works for the titular organization. In her current assignment, the agent has been posing as the UK Defense Secretary’s wife and passing sensitive information to her superiors. However, her years-long cover comes under threat when Jason, the man Helen has been having an affair with, inexplicably ends up dead. As such, her agency sends Sam, a friendly face, to help her figure investigate the murder without blowing up her secret.

Consequently, as Helen joins forces with Sam—the duo embarks on an adventure that uncovers unpredictable secrets. ‘Black Doves’ invites the viewers into the world of spies with a charming cast of characters and an intriguing turn of events. Naturally, viewers must have developed an appetite for other spy shows after joining Helen on her journey. Thus, we have curated a list of shows similar to ‘Black Doves’ for you.

10. Citadel (2023-)

The first of its franchise, ‘Citadel‘ is an epic spy story created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil. The show picks up in the aftermath of the titular secret agency’s destruction, which leaves all its Agents brainwashed and scattered around the globe. However, a brewing conspiracy in the shadows compels one agent, Bernard Orlick, to seek out the return of two of his best spies, Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. Despite their dodgy, formerly wiped-out memories and years of civilian life, the two agents swiftly regain their skills and undertake their new mission with the ease of riding a bike.

‘Citadel’ builds a spanning network of spies with expansive lore behind its worldbuilding. The same contributes to the engaging escapades that the central duo undertakes, adding an exciting edge to their narrative. Therefore, fans of ‘Black Doves,’ who are looking to unravel the secrets of another top-secret agency, will naturally find themselves inclined toward this show.

9. Treason (2022)

Created by Matt Charman, ‘Treason‘ is an action drama show that deals with the labyrinthine nature of trust that comes as a part of a spy’s unique job. Its protagonist, Adam Lawrence, has been preparing to overtake the position of MI6 head throughout his career. However, his ascension to the position comes with a suspicious development—the mysterious poisoning of his boss. Simultaneously, a particularly pesky ghost from the agent’s past, Russian spy Kara, returns, fueling even more complications.

This Charlie Cox-led series is an excellent dive into the treacherous world of secret agents and their cloak-and-dagger world. Therefore, if the premise of ‘Black Doves’ has gotten you interested in serpentine mysteries where the fate of the world—or something close to it—relies on the protagonist’s shoulders, then this show is for you.

8. Collateral (2018)

Starring Carey Mulligan in the lead, ‘Collateral‘ is a show that centers around a law enforcement agent’s investigation into a murder. In London’s inner city, Abdullah Asif, a pizza deliveryman, dies in a seemingly random shooting. However, once DI Kip Glaspie picks up the case, she discovers a web of something much more menacing reverberating under the surface. The central murder in the show serves as a starting point that leads the protagonist to the unearthing of several well-hidden secrets revolving around the city’s dabbling in drugs, smuggling, and worse. As such, Kip’s narrative sports an inherent tie to the premise of Helen’s story sparked to life by a murder in ‘Black Doves.’ Consequently, you’d enjoy this show if you’re a fan of quickly devolving mysteries that rapidly spiral down unsuspecting paths.

7. Vigil (2021-)

Created by Tom Edge, ‘Vigil‘ is a crime mystery show that finds Scotland’s DCI Amy Silva in the middle of new puzzles every season. Amy’s narrative begins when someone dies aboard the Trident nuclear submarine, necessitating an internal investigation among the underwater vessel crew. Thus, the Detective joins the submarine crew underwater—while her former partner, Kirsten Longacre, handles the investigation from land. However, as Amy unravels the facts behind the murder, she stumbles upon a bubbling conspiracy that threatens to turn into a conflict of national interest.

Much like ‘Black Doves,’ ‘Vigil’ also focuses on the peculiarly exhilarating life of a female agent who regularly gambles with her safety for the greater good. Consequently, the action-filled yet authentic exploration of Amy’s dangerous career will appeal to viewers who enjoy Helen’s complex narrative in ‘Black Doves.’

6. Killing Eve (2018-2022)

‘Killing Eve‘ presents a legendary rivalry-turned-something-more between a world-class assassin and the spy on her tail. Eve Polastri is a government agent who is deeply unfulfilled in her desk-bound job. However, a golden opportunity arrives at her desk when she gets recruited by MI6’s Carolyn Martens to track down an otherwise untrackable Russian assassin, Villanelle. As a result, the two women find their stories intertwined as they develop a profound obsession with one another.

This Phoebe Waller-Bridge show remains one of the most well-loved and acclaimed modern spy shows that brings a unique dynamic to the forefront. As each season brings about a new mystery to unravel, overarching secrets brew in the background. For the same reasons, if ‘Black Doves’ has left you craving more female-led spy shows that explore the complexity of life as a secret operative, then you should definitely watch ‘Killing Eve.’

5. The Americans (2013-2018)

Joseph Weisberg’s ‘The Americans‘ is a political thriller show set in the 1980s during the espionage-rich era of the Cold War. The show’s narrative is partially inspired by real life and follows the stories of Elizabeth and Phillip Jennings, a regular American couple who are actually deeply undercover KGB Russian spies. The pair have perfected the American charm with their identities as travel agent parents to two kids. However, complications arise as the authorities threaten to catch onto the charades laid out by the Jennings.

‘The Americans’ circles around a political strife narrative that becomes the ultimate tool in the show’s exploration of human relationships and dynamics. Consequently, in this critically acclaimed story, themes of loyalty and betrayal become key—creating a profound lens that fans of ‘Black Doves’ will appreciate.

4. The Widow (2019)

‘The Widow‘ is a Harry and Jack Williams show that transports the viewers to a dangerous expedition undertaken by a woman in an attempt to uncover her husband’s best-kept secrets. Georgia Wells loses her husband, Will, in a plane crash but refuses to believe in his death after the authorities fail to find his body. As a result, when she spots the profile of a similar-looking man on the news three years later, she books a trip to Congo, Africa—her husband’s previous flight-bound destination. Yet, as she attempts to find Will again, the growing danger of the country’s civil unrest—paired with Will’s secrets—threatens to make a target out of Georgia.

Georgia’s character retains an evident parallel to Helen, who also spends most of her narrative trying to uncover the truth about her lover’s death. Therefore, even though the journeys of the two protagonists diverge in detail, their perilous adventures remain fundamentally similar. For the same reason, if you were blown away by ‘Black Doves’ and are looking for something similar within a different framework, ‘The Widow’ might be worth your time.

3. The Night Agent (2023-)

Based on the eponymous novel by Matthew Quirk, Shawn Ryan’s ‘The Night Agent‘ chronicles the story of a covert operative as he undertakes a mission critical to the nation’s safety. FBI’s Peter Sutherland works in the White House basement beside a phone that is supposed to ring in only the most crucial circumstances. Therefore, as the phone rings after months of silence, it sends Peter into the proverbial belly of the beast as he receives his assignment of uncovering a conspiracy. As it turns out, there’s a mole in the pecking order’s highest level that puts the government at grave risk.

Peter shares Helen’s basic storyline as an Agent waiting on the sidelines who is rapidly propelled into the line of fire only to find himself confronting a colossal scheme. As such, if you’re a fan of fast-paced narratives with high stakes similar to ‘Black Doves,’ then ‘The Night Agent’ is for you!

2. London Spy (2015)

‘London Spy’ will prove to be the ideal next-watch, particularly for ‘Black Doves’ fans who are partial to Sam’s character. Ben Whishaw, the same actor behind Sam, leads this Tom Rob Smith crime romance show as Danny, whose life changes after a chance romance with Alex. However, soon enough, Alex turns up dead, revealing the secret life he led as an Intelligence Service Agent.

Consequently, despite being a perfect stranger to the world of spies and espionage, Danny decides to take matters into his own hands and solve the mysterious case of his lover’s death. Even though the protagonists of ‘London Spy’ and ‘Black Doves’ are notably different from one another, they undertake a similar journey of vengeance as they dive into deep waters to avenge their lover’s untimely deaths.

1. Alias (2001-2006)

The J.J. Abrams sci-fi action show ‘Alias’ treads the same grounds as ‘Black Doves’ by exploring the narrative of a female spy’s path to revenge. It revolves around Sydney Bristow, who gets recruited to be a Secret Agent in the CIA’s SD-6 branch. However, a misstep ends up costing her her fiance’s life at the hands of her boss, Arvin Sloane, who has been working for a menacing rogue organization all this time. Consequently, she becomes a double agent for the actual CIA and works alongside her father, Jack Bristow, to take down the evil Alliance of 12. Sydney and Helen share many evident similarities charting kindred journeys. Consequently, as both of their stories focus on espionage, undercover work, and a murder that makes matters personal for the protagonists, ‘Alias’ becomes the perfect next watch to follow up ‘Black Doves.’

