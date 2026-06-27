Birgitte Reitan: Where is the Norwegian Paralympian Now?

TLC’s ‘Most Extreme Humans: Upside Down with a Twist’ chronicles two similar yet completely different cases of individuals with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC). This condition is technically not a disease in itself, yet it is a diagnosis used to group over 400 underlying disorders that cause one’s joints to become lean, stiff, and fixed into irregular positions. While Brazilian Claudio Vieira de Oliveira has an inverted spine, limb difference, and a severely bent head, Norwegian Birgitte Reitan has a contractured spine and curved legs but full use of her arms.

Birgitte Reitan Was In and Out of the Hospital Throughout Her Formative Years

Born on June 6, 1993, in Oslo, Norway, Birgitte Reitan’s loved ones knew from very early on that her childhood would sadly not be a typical one owing to her physical condition. That’s because she reportedly came into this world “folded in half,” shortly following which it became evident she had a disorder that affected her legs, hips, and spine to a large extent. At that point, as per her account, medical professionals believed alignment and reconstruction surgeries would help her over time, resulting in her undergoing her very first procedure when she was merely 2 days old.

Birgitte subsequently lived in protective casts in the hopes they would help “straighten her legs,” all the while also doing physical therapy multiple times a week from the moment she turned 2. It was then that a professional suggested horse riding as an additional form of non-medical physical therapy to her mother, Ellen Reitan, indicating it might help the little girl better learn her body. Turns out they were right because the 2-year-old cried at the end of her first equestrian session – she was comfortable on top of the pony, loved riding, and did not want to step away, no matter what.

Even though Birgitte continued with her equestrian and physical therapy sessions, she still had to undergo surgeries as she kept growing, with the protective casts gradually becoming brace-type stabilizers. She was 6 when they came off as doctors realized they weren’t making a difference, and she was 7 when she had her final surgery to screw metal rods into her spine in an attempt to help the curve. In the end, they all failed because her condition sadly has no cure – it was later on that she was formally diagnosed with AMC, by which point she had already found her calling in horse riding.

Birgitte Reitan Has Long Transformed Her Pain Into Power

Birgitte has admittedly lived in pain for a large portion of her life, so her only source of solace throughout her teenage years was often her beloved horses and her training sessions. The truth is, she rode purely for fun under the careful supervision of a physiotherapist until she was 19, during which she had also developed an interest in the sport of Para Dressage. Little did she know her subsequent decision to compete in local events would turn her entire world upside down as she caught the eye of the Norwegian Para Dressage Association. Her grace and skill led them to recruit her.

Birgitte reportedly won her first-ever competition, following which she began taking the sport much more seriously and consciously chose to transform her hobby into a profession. The University of Oslo law graduate was soon representing her community at both national and international levels, even winning the Norwegian National Dressage Championship in 2014. It’s thus no surprise she found herself in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, around 2 years later for the 2016 Summer Paralympics as both an individual and a team athlete. She had trained hard for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, yet the qualifying round changed things as she suffered a whiplash concussion when a long step from her horse caught her off guard. She still finished the games by performing to the best of her abilities, but she wasn’t at 100%.

Birgitte’s luck took a turn for the worse in late 2017 when she was in a small car accident that gave her a second concussion, which led to an official diagnosis of Traumatic Brain Injury. This impacted her greatly in the ensuing years, as she found herself unable not only to be around bright lights and loud noises but also to ride horses because the movement made her dizzy. It took her a while to even start using her wheelchair or driving her specialized car again, but it wasn’t until around late 2025 that she could bring herself to get back on a horse. She even started fitness training again, determined to rediscover her inner strength and be the Paralympian she knows she used to be. Unfortunately, she did get very dizzy, nauseous, and tired very quickly, so she didn’t push herself too much at the time.



Birgitte Reitan Continues to do Her Best to Rise in the Face of Adversity

Since Birgitte’s realization of her newfound limitations with both Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita and Traumatic Brain Injury, she has been working hard on rebuilding her emotional, mental, and physical strength. In fact, she has been working with specialized professionals to gradually push herself at the gym, on the ranch, and on horseback, aiming to reach a point where she is comfortable riding freely. She is associated with the Thea Dyring Equestrian Ranch.

Birgitte admittedly doesn’t know whether she will ever be able to compete again, let alone represent her community and her nation at the highest level, but she is keeping hope alive. Until then, she seems genuinely happy to just be surrounded by her beloved horses, create content as an influencer, and travel the world with the love of her life, Martin Steinsmo. From what we can tell, Martin is a former hobbyist equestrian with cerebral palsy – they used to be rivals, but they are now planning a forever together as an engaged couple.