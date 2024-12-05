Black Doves: Do Eleanor and Williams Die? Do They End Up Together?

Netflix’s ‘Black Doves’ presents a dangerous world of tricky spies and deadly assassins who can go to any lengths to get the job done. The protagonist is a Black Dove spy named Helen Webb, who has been embedded with a politician for a decade now. When her lover is killed by mysterious people, the danger falls not only on Helen’s life but also on her mission. To keep her safe, Sam, an old friend who owes her, is brought back, but he has baggage of his own. In the midst of this, the duo crosses paths with another pair who is likely to get the job done, no matter what. They are Eleanor and Williams, and by the end, they, too, go through a significant arc that completely changes their dynamic. SPOILERS AHEAD

Eleanor and Williams Prove to be Just as Likable as They Are Lethal

If Helen and Sam are the dynamic duo at the core of ‘Black Doves,’ Eleanor and Williams win our hearts not just by being extremely capable assassins but also by being more fun than the other couple. Having worked odd jobs for Lenny before, Sam was aware of the other assassins working for her. He knows of Williams, but Helen first meets her while visiting Jason’s apartment after his death. Williams and her partner had been tasked with finding Kai Ming Chen and the recording related to the Chinese ambassador’s death. At his apartment, they find Helen instead. When Sam arrives on the scene, he kills Williams’ partner, but she escapes through the window.

Because Williams cannot work alone, she is pointed toward another assassin who has been looking for a partner and more work: Eleanor. Eleanor has a lot of experience with violence and bloodshed, which is why she wants to be an assassin, and it turns out she is pretty good at it. The reason Williams likes working with a partner is so she has someone who can look out for her, which seems reasonable considering the profession she is in. Eleanor tends to get lonely, which is why she prefers to be a part of the team. Upon Sam’s return to London, Lenny confronts him about not finishing the job he was tasked with the last time. She gives him an ultimatum: either he finishes the job, or Eleanor and Williams will take care of him and his ex-boyfriend, Michael.

Now that they are in Sam’s orbit, Eleanor and Williams get sucked into the investigation into Jason’s murder. They frequently find themselves in the middle of the shootout, but they waltz through it carefreely, showing just how capable and dangerous they are. Still, there are forces more powerful than them out there, and they soon meet one such force face-to-face. With Kai Ming under their protection, Eleanor and Williams are attacked by the Clarks. Considering how massively outnumbered they are, it seems for a minute that they won’t make it out of this gunfight. Sure enough, the duo feels the pressure of the situation. Luckily, Sam and Helen arrive on time, but they are only able to rescue Williams, and Eleanor is taken away by the Clarks. Luckily, they find her valuable enough to keep her alive for barter.

The Bond Between Eleanor and Williams Deepens During the Course of Events

In the world of assassins, it is every assassin for themselves. While Williams says that she wants a partner to have her back, she doesn’t seem to understand that it works both ways. When realizing that they are surrounded by Clarks, Williams tells Eleanor that she will prioritize her own survival if it comes to that. However, in the aftermath, she realizes how crude her words were. She misses Eleanor and worries that she might be killed by the Clarks. Driven by the love for her partner and the guilt for what she said to her the last time, Williams joins Helen and Sam in finding the Clarks and, through them, Eleanor.

A lot of blood is spilled before Eleanor and Williams reunite, but when they do, they immediately make up. Williams apologizes to her for not looking out for her when they were attacked and promises that she will do better in the future. Eleanor forgives her and decides to continue being her partner. While there is a romantic undercurrent in their friendship, it has not yet been acknowledged by either of them. The feelings so far are characterized only by professional partnership, but the chemistry suggests there might be more than that. The declaration of love is left for the future. For now, the show leaves Eleanor and Williams deeply bonded to each other, celebrating Christmas together (and with Kai Ming) on Eleanor’s boat. While the romance between them is yet to take shape, they stay together, waiting for their next assignment.

