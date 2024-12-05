Black Doves: What Happened to Kai Ming Chen? Is She Found?

The death of a Chinese ambassador kicks off the events in Netflix’s spy thriller, ‘Black Doves.’ The focus is on Helen Webb, who is a spy married to a Conservative MP. When her secret lover, Jason, is killed, she embarks on the search for truth and revenge. Soon, she realizes that Jason’s death is connected to the death of the Chinese ambassador, which is considered a drug overdose by the British government and an assassination by the Chinese government. What makes the situation direr is the mysterious disappearance of the ambassador’s daughter, Kai Ming Chen. SPOILERS AHEAD

Kai Ming’s Story Takes Some Drastic Turns

When her father is killed, and she goes missing, everyone starts to wonder if Kai Ming has been abducted by her father’s killers. The detectives sent by the Chinese government believe that she is being held captive because she knows who killed her father. The suspicion falls on the CIA because they believe that the Americans orchestrated the assassination, though it’s not clear why they would do that. As Helen looks into Jason’s murder, she discovers that he had called Kai Ming several times on the day that he was killed. Naturally, she has to find Kai Ming.

With her name all over the news, Kai Ming becomes a recognizable figure, which turns into very bad news for her. The thing is that while she did go missing, it wasn’t because she had been abducted. Kai Ming was a heroin user, and when she found out her father had died, she fell into a pit of despair that could only become bearable with drugs. So, she went to her usual spot, where she loaded herself with drugs, which rendered her unable to move. As the events unfolded in the world and everyone started looking for her, she remained high, with no idea that she had been declared missing.

The place where Kai Ming had found refuge was Hector’s place. The same Hector that Sam was unable to kill seven years ago and who was now a significant name in London’s criminal underground. When Hector discovered that Kai Ming was drugged up and lying in his place, he decided to lock her down, refusing to let her leave even when she sobered up and wanted to leave. However, word of her location leaked, which brought more problems for Hector. Still, he wasn’t ready to give her up so easily.

Kai Ming Ends Up Making Some Very Unlikely Friends

Kai Ming’s fate turns when Sam discovers that Hector has her. With Williams and Eleanor, he storms Hector’s place, killing everyone but Hector and Kai Ming. While Hector is allowed to flee, Kai Ming is taken away to safety. Sam lets Williams and Eleanor keep her, and when she sobers up, Kai Ming discovers all the trouble that has ensued in all these days. She also gives Helen and Sam the info that leads them to Cole Atwood. Meanwhile, Kai Ming stays with Eleanor and Williams. Before long, the Clarks find out her whereabouts and attack their hiding spot. While Williams escapes, with Sam and Helen’s help, Kai Ming and Eleanor are held captive.

The next time Kai Ming wakes up, she finds herself in captivity with the Clarks. At first, she only has Eleanor for company, but then Sam comes along, and Helen follows him. Helen’s arrival marks the end of the captivity, with Trent Clark and his mother being killed on the spot by Helen and Sam. By this time, Kai Ming also discovers the truth about her father’s death and is shocked to discover that her friend and drug dealer, Trent, was the one responsible for it, even if it was an accident. With all the bloodshed that happens around her, Kai Ming is lucky to survive as she majorly remains on the sidelines.

With the case of her father’s death solved, things calm down significantly, removing any danger in her life. She has nothing to threaten her now, so she goes on about her life. With all that happens to her over the course of the show, there is a greater possibility that she might opt to leave London, at least for a while. But before that, interestingly, we see her on Eleanor’s boat, chilling with Eleanor and Williams. All the ups and downs they go through together in the span of a few days create a lasting bond between them. So, when the time comes to celebrate her survival and Christmas, she chooses to celebrate with them. It remains unclear whether she will continue to stay in London now that her father’s death.

