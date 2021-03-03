In the fourth episode of ‘Black Lightning’ Season 4, we see Jefferson’s life almost falling apart, and Tobias wants to make sure it remains that way. Meanwhile, the ionosphere has almost all of Jennifer’s attention. Jefferson and Lynn have a confrontation that has affected their relationship. But more on that later! First, let us take a look at the details for the upcoming episode – ‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 5.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 5 will release on March 8, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. New episodes drop on the channel every Monday. The fourth season consists of 13 episodes, and every episode has a runtime of 40-45 minutes each.

Where to Watch Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Black Lightning’ season 4 episode 5 as and when it airs on The CW at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the episode on The CW’s official website and The CW app, which will have the episode one day following its release on the television network. If you do not have a cable connection, you can watch the show on iTunes, Apple TV, Youtube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV.

The first three seasons are available on Netflix, which were added to the streaming platform after they finished airing on The CW. This might also be the case with season 4, which means that Netflix users will have to wait for a while to access the fourth season on the streaming platform. Another option is to rent or purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

The official synopsis for Black Lightning season 4 episode 5 of ‘Black Lightning’ is yet to be released by The CW. But the next episode might showcase Jennifer spiraling into a deep state of uncontrollable addiction. Tobias will be making things harder for Jefferson. Lala will be focused on retrieving his debt, but he is also the prime suspect in the mayor’s death which might complicate things. Jefferson might also receive a calling to turn to Black Lightning again.

Black Lightning Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode of ‘Black Lightning’ Season 4 starts with Jefferson dreaming about being tormented by Tobias. Things are not looking good in reality as well. Jefferson tells Tobias to stay away from his family, but Tobias does not bat an eyelid. He is striking up a deal with Jefferson’s ex-wife and is one bad decision away from revealing Jefferson’s secret identity as well.

TC has been looking out for Jennifer, who is being affected by the ionosphere. It has been tampering with her body and mood, but Jennifer is caught up in pleasure and is in no mood to give it up. The only time she feels alive is when she is Lighting. But on the other hand, Lala seems to be doing better as he has been laying off the streets and still making money. But he needs to set up a score with a deputy chief and is looking for a shipment of guns.

TC and Jennifer learn about Jefferson’s involvement in an underground fight club. Lynn ends up confronting him, which does not go well. They have an argument that ends with him telling Lynn that he can’t trust her because of her addiction. Jefferson seems to be slowly re-inhabiting his persona as Black Lightning. Tobias slyly frames Lala as the one to have caused the mayor’s death. Lightning, Blackbird, and Grace are also being accused of the same.

Read More: Shows Like Black Lightning