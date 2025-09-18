Do Estelle and Jake End Up Together in Black Rabbit?

In ‘Black Rabbit,’ the relationship between the Friedken brothers takes center stage over the various other plot threads woven across the drama thriller show. From the minute Vince, the disaster older brother, steps back into New York, and subsequently Jake’s life, his problems begin to engulf the latter’s life and priorities. Still, the younger brother has more than enough complications on his plate as well, namely his restaurant’s reputation and plans for future expansion. It’s these same plans that keep Estelle, an old infatuation, in his orbit. However, the fact that she is also the girlfriend of Jake’s best friend and business partner, Wes, keeps things complicated enough to form an inescapable barrier between the two. Yet, as the romantic charge between them grows stronger and stronger, the distance inevitably gets shorter. Even so, given the tumultuous start to their romance, one can’t help but wonder how strong their foundation as a couple truly is, especially in the face of adversity. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Estelle Leaves Wes For a Torrid Affair With Jake

Estelle and Jake’s chemistry remains evident from the very beginning. She’s the designer behind the visual aesthetic of the Black Rabbit restaurant. Therefore, when the owner begins to think about expanding the franchise through another, far more bougie location, he naturally gravitates toward her for the project. Yet, even though the prospect remains exciting for her, she isn’t so sure she can make the commitment. In the time since the original establishment’s launch, Wes’ career has only climbed through the ranks, solidifying him as a prominent name in the entertainment and clothes designing industry. Meanwhile, Estelle’s career has only remained stagnant, with projects like her boyfriend’s mother’s house taking priority above all else. Furthermore, the latter expects her to clear her calendar in tandem with his to accompany him to his events. Not to mention, his apparent expectations for starting a family with his girlfriend. Wes’ subliminal disregard for her career, wrapped in sweet-laced words about their shared future as a couple, naturally takes a toll on Estelle.

Perhaps, for the same reason, she’s even more swayed toward Jake, who is eager for her to prove her worth as a designer and leave a mark on New York’s map and culture. After all, despite years of friendship and underlying chemistry, it’s only now that she begins to act on their mutual attraction. Eventually, the pair begin growing closer and closer during the tours of the Four Seasons Pool Room. Although she tries to backpedal on their connection, it doesn’t take long before the duo share an ill-advised kiss, in the aftermath of a charity dinner at Black Rabbit, before hooking up later, all behind Wes’ back. Soon after that, Estelle realizes that she must end things with the artist, not just because of her budding romance with Jake, but for the sake of her own yet non-existent happiness. Their breakup remains brutal, especially since Wes finds out about his girlfriend’s affair with his best friend through a third party. Nonetheless, when everything is said and done, the designer ends up getting together with Jake, choosing to pursue their spark to turn it into something more tangible.

Estelle and Jake’s Short-Lived Romance Crumbles Under the Latter’s Secrets

Although it’s suggested that Jake has been pining after Estelle for many years, the timing of their romance’s fruition could not have been worse for him. The designer only begins reciprocating his feelings and acting on her attraction toward him after his brother, Vince, returns to town. However, instead of just his company, the man has managed to bring a world of trouble to his brother’s door. As it turns out, he owes 140 thousand dollars to the local bookie, Joe Mancuso, and his son, Junior, is willing to go the extra mile to collect the debt or the debtor’s life. As such, Jake finds himself entangled with all the wrong kinds of people to protect his family and fish his older brother out of trouble. Nonetheless, even after the monetary complication is resolved, the big target he has acquired on his back remains.

Initially, Jake tries to dissuade Junior from taking a more violent route by convincing him to rob his restaurant on the one night he would be displaying jewelry worth millions for an event. He arranges for the young criminal to have the keys to the backroom, the combination to the safe, and everything. Even so, when he finds a solution to pay Mancuso’s debt without any robberies, he expects the plan to evaporate. However, he manages to incur Junior’s wrath by going over his head and contacting his father. Therefore, he decides to still make a play for the Black Rabbit behind Mancuso’s back. Worse yet, when his own friend, Babbit, turns his back on the idea, he forces Vince to become his partner in crime. As such, on the night of the event, Vince finds himself pulling a robbery at his own brother’s establishment. After one too many unexpected turns, the night ends with Vince killing Junior and the latter putting two people in the hospital.

Wes is one of those people. In the aftermath, Jake finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Although he had no direct involvement in the robbery as it transpired, his brother’s connection to it naturally compromises his own safety. Moreover, his dedication to ensuring Vince remains safe pushes him further into the arms of danger. Later, at the hospital, when Estelle tells him Wes has died, he has to carry the weight of knowing he had somewhat of a part in delivering his best friend to his death. At the same time, he’s unable to share the weight of that burden with anyone, not even Estelle. Yet, his haphazard state tells the latter everything she needs to know. In a way, that moment outside of the hospital cements the end of their romance that had barely started. Afterward, once the news comes out about Vince’s involvement in the robbery, it kills any and all possibility for Jake and Estelle to have a relationship. Even so, their shared history is bound to retain some level of fond connection between them.

