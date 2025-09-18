Black Rabbit Season 2: Will it Happen?

‘Black Rabbit,’ the crime drama show centering around the lives of two brothers, charts an exciting story about love, loyalty, and letdowns. At the start of the tale, Jake Friedken is virtually on top of the game. His restaurant, the titular establishment, is doing better than ever, and he can feel the franchise’s expansion crowning on the horizon. However, his rags-to-riches story is more faking it till he makes it than he would like to admit. This becomes quite obvious as his older brother, Vince, who has always been a bit of a trainwreck, returns to New York and unravels a world of trouble.

Season 1 eventually concludes, finding the wayward brothers at the end of the proverbial line, with little to no possibility for an escape. In the end, Vince makes a heartbreaking decision to shelter Jake from an adverse future. Since the storyline’s conclusive ending with the finale, there have been no updates about a possible continuation for the series. Still, if news of the renewal arrives soon enough, fans might look forward to a 2027 release for a potential season 2.

Black Rabbit Might Remain a One-Season Endeavor Due to Its Limited Series Label

Season 1 of ‘Black Rabbit’ delves deep into the relationship between Jake and Vince, exploring all the nuances of their brotherly bond and devotion. Set against the backdrop of the lively New York nightlife industry as well as its menacing criminal underground, the story sports a high-stakes, high-paced narrative. Ultimately, all storyline threads lead to a sobering reckoning for the Friedken brothers atop the restaurant roof they built together years ago. In the aftermath of an emotionally charged heart-to-heart, in which the brothers finally accept that their time has run out, Vince decides to make a distressing sacrifice. While Jake tries to make his peace with the idea of surrendering, his older brother drops off the roof’s ledge, hurtling to his death and taking all the legal blame for the past few weeks with him.

In the short epilogue that follows, the narrative showcases the progression of the lives of the other characters, including Jake, who manages to move forward despite the worst of his grief. As such, the story intentionally wraps itself up with a definitive conclusion within one season. This, paired with the fact that the show is officially recognized as a limited series, leaves little room for the possibility of a future continuation. Usually, shows tagged as “limited series” tend to remain confined within the runtime it was intended for originally. Some of the most well-known examples include Netflix’s other titles like ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ and ‘The Perfect Couple.’ Jake and Vince’s relationship remains at the heart of ‘Black Rabbit.’ Thus, the latter’s death leaves little to no possibility for a continuation, at least without significant divergence from the narrative and thematic elements of season 1.

Black Rabbit Could Explore Unexpected Paths in the Event of a Renewal

The limited series tag behind ‘Black Rabbit’ admittedly lowers its chances for a season 2. Nonetheless, a renewal isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibilities. Over the years, there have been multiple instances of limited series that went on to become multiple-season affairs for a variety of reasons. Prime Video’s ‘Fleabag‘ entertained a two-season run, in part because of its massive popularity among critics and the audience. Similarly, ’13 Reasons Why,’ another Netflix project, also expanded past its limited series tag, going to chart a four-season storyline. On the other hand, HBO’s ‘The White Lotus‘ has also been renewed for many seasons since its first season, continuing the storyline as an anthology narrative. As such, ‘Black Rabbit’ could also undertake similar paths in the future. The show can continue focusing on existing characters, retaining Jake as the protagonist even in the aftermath of his brother’s death.

Thus, while Vince’s memory can continue to influence the former restaurant owner’s life from beyond the grave, the story can primarily shift focus to his younger brother, expanding upon his future prospects. This will open up space for the return of characters closely linked to Jake (Jude Law), like Estelle (Cleopatra Coleman), Val (Dagmara Dominczyk), Hunter (Michael Cash), and even Joe Mancuso (Troy Kotsur). Alternatively, the series decides to prioritize its thematic elements, primarily its exploration of sibling bonds and family dynamics. However, given Vince’s death, this would mean the show would have to shift focus to a new pair of protagonists. Inversely, the series could retain the New York food industry scene as its central focus, bringing Jake back into the fold as he chases after a new dream of his. Either way, the series would have a number of avenues to choose from if it returns for another season.

