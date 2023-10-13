8 Shows Like The Fall of the House of Usher You Must See

Created by the horror maestro Mike Flanagan, ‘The Fall of the House of Usher ‘ is a horror TV show that revolves around the powerful Usher family and the mystery that surrounds them. Based on the short story of the same name by Edgar Allan Poe, the plot focuses on siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who have turned a pharmaceutical corporation into a dynastic empire of riches, luxury, and authority. However, when the Usher dynasty’s successors start passing away, secrets are revealed.

The show, like other creations by Flanagan, has a seamless blend of supernatural horror and the horror that human beings can bring upon, which elevates its story to a higher level of intricate drama with sinister elements rather than being just another supernatural tale. If these are the kind of shows that engage you and you’re looking for more like them, we’ve got you covered. Here is a list of similar shows you will also enjoy. You can watch most of these shows like ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

8. Succession (2018-2023)

Powerful families and the hurdles they face during the transition of power between generations is a tale as old as time. ‘Succession,’ a Jesse Armstrong creation, portrays this power struggle in a manner that is second to none. The story revolves around the Roy family and its formidable patriarch, Logan Roy. When Logan decides to retire from their media conglomerate, Waystar Royco, a power struggle ensues between the family members for the coveted position. Both ‘Succession’ and ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ revolve around deeply dysfunctional families.

In the former, the Roy family is riddled with power struggles, betrayals, and toxic relationships, mirroring the family ties of the Usher family in the latter. Though it is devoid of any supernatural elements, ‘Succession’ shares its central theme of power and control with the Carla Gugino starrer. The Roy family’s power struggles are palpable as they compete for control of their media empire. In ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ power and control manifest in the oppressive atmosphere of the Usher mansion, where the decaying building itself seems to exert control over its inhabitants.

7. Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

Created by John Logan, ‘Penny Dreadful’ is a horror series that masterfully weaves together characters and stories from classic Gothic literature, set in Victorian London. The show primarily focuses on Vanessa Ives, a powerful medium, who recruits Wild West showman Ethan Chandler, and big game hunter Sir Malcolm to track down a killer. However, they soon realize that they are up against a non-human entity. The show explores themes of the supernatural, the monstrous, and the blurred lines between good and evil. The series spawned a spin-off titled ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels‘ released in 2020.

‘Penny Dreadful’ and ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ excel in creating a gloomy, Gothic atmosphere as the setting in both shows is imbued with a sense of foreboding, and the visuals are often dark, eerie, and filled with symbolism. Both shows delve into themes of madness and trauma and aren’t afraid of showing the darker aspects of human nature, making the characters and their struggles central to the narrative.

6. Midnight Mass (2021)

Another gem created by Mike Flanagan is ‘Midnight Mass,’ a miniseries that revolves around a a small, isolated island community as it experiences a series of mysterious and eerie events after the arrival of Father Paul, an affable but enigmatic priest. The show delves into themes of faith, religion, and the consequences of fanaticism.

Both shows explore themes of isolation and madness. In ‘Midnight Mass,’ the island community is isolated from the mainland and begins to experience a collective descent into madness similar to ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ where the characters are confined to the decaying mansion and struggle with mental and emotional disturbances. Both shows delve into the psychological aspects of horror and explore the characters’ mental and emotional states, blurring the lines between reality and delusion.

5. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Created by Mike Flanagan, ‘The Haunting of Hill House‘ is a modern retelling of the eponymous novel by Shirley Jackson. The 2018 miniseries revolves around the Crain family, who lived in the haunted Hill House during their childhood. The show unfolds in two timelines: one in which the family experiences the traumatic events that drove them away from the house, and another in the present as the adult Crain siblings are forced to confront their traumatic past when they return to Hill House.

‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ are successfully able to create a haunting and unsettling atmosphere, that adds a layer of mystery to their narratives. Both stories delve into the concept of haunted family legacies. In ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ the Crain family’s history is marked by tragedy, while in ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ the Usher family carries a dark lineage. In both cases, the past haunts the present, affecting the characters directly in the shows.

4. The Midnight Club (2022)

Created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, ‘The Midnight Club‘ is a horror series that follows a group of a group of terminally ill patients who meet at a hospice. The 2022 release focuses on the bond they form as they decide to share their personal supernatural experiences and fears of death with each other. Though both shows are created by the same person, they vary in their subject matter, narrative, and style, yet still have certain elements that are common. Isolation and psychological tension are prominent elements in both shows.

In ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ the protagonist’s growing sense of isolation and fear of the unknown contribute to his psychological unraveling. Similarly, ‘The Midnight Club’ features a group of characters who are isolated due to their terminal illnesses, leading to intense emotional and psychological experiences. Mortality is also explored in both shows, ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ explores the fear of death and the consequences of attempting to escape it, while ‘The Midnight Club’ focuses on individuals coming to terms with their mortality as they share their supernatural experiences and confront their fears.

3. Locke and Key (2020-2022)

Conceived by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite, ‘Locke and Key‘ is a fantasy horror show that revolves around the Locke siblings. The 2020 series follows siblings Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode Locke, who move to their ancestral home, The Keyhouse, after their father is mysteriously murdered. Here, they discover a set of enchanted keys with supernatural powers which entangles them in a dark mystery involving a malevolent force that wants these keys at any cost.

Both shows revolve around the concept of an ancestral home with a haunted and eerie atmosphere. The Keyhouse in ‘Locke & Key’ and the House of Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher’ are central to the plot and have an almost sentient quality, affecting the characters in significant ways. In both, ‘Locke & Key’ and ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ there are dark family secrets and curses that haunt the protagonists and are the source of the central conflict in the shows.

2. The Order (2019-2020)

Created by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen, ‘The Order‘ follows the life of Jack Morton, a college student who joins a secret society known as the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. The 2019 release focuses on Jack, who enters this society to investigate the death of his mother and discovers that it’s not just a group of scholars but also a haven for practitioners of dark magic. As he delves deeper into the world of magic and secret societies, he uncovers hidden agendas, supernatural creatures, and a battle between good and evil.

Family plays a significant role in both narratives. In ‘The Order,’ Jack Morton’s investigation into his family’s past uncovers hidden secrets and tragic family history, much like the Usher family’s dark and tragic legacy in ‘The Fall of the House of Usher.’ Themes of occult and supernatural entities are prominent in both shows, ‘The Order’ revolves around a secret society that practices magic and the supernatural, while ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ suggests the presence of supernatural forces within the Usher mansion. These themes add an element of mysticism and intrigue to both narratives.

1. Hemlock Grove (2013–2015)

‘Hemlock Grove,’ developed by Brian McGreevy and Lee Shipman, is a horror series that centers around the strange and mysterious fictional town of Hemlock Grove in Pennsylvania. The 2013 release follows the lives of two teenagers, Peter Rumancek, a gypsy and a werewolf, and Roman Godfrey, a vampire, who, while navigating their own supernatural abilities and a series of gruesome murders in their town, uncover dark family secrets and mysteries that have plagued Hemlock Grove for generations.

Both ‘Hemlock Grove’ and ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ delve into Gothic themes that are seamlessly infused into their narratives. ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ features elements such as a decaying mansion, madness, and a sense of impending doom similar to ‘Hemlock Grove,’ which also embraces the Gothic with its dark, supernatural atmosphere and exploration of themes like family secrets and transformation. In both shows, familiar secrets and relationships play a central role in driving the plot as we witness the dysfunction between the Usher and Godrey siblings.

