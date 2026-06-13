Who are Blake and Noah? Who Play Them in Sweet Magnolias?

The fifth season of Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias‘ ushers in a new chapter in Annie’s life. The previous season had her romancing Ty, only to break up with him when it turned out they were headed down different paths. This season, as she moves on from him, she is presented with two options, both of which help her understand even better. These options are two young men, Blake and Noah, who offer different things to Annie, who is still exploring what she really wants, especially as the time nears for her to leave her nest and find her wings. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Blake and Noah are Exciting New Additions to Annie’s Arc

Blake and Noah are played by Austin Woods and Aidan Merwarth. The young actors have been active in Hollywood for the past few years, with ‘Sweet Magnolias’ working as a significant step in their careers. Before this, Woods worked on projects like ‘American Horror Story‘ and ‘M.I.A,’ and has several new projects lined up in the future. Merwarth, on the other hand, has appeared in shows like Apple TV+’s ‘Stick,’ ‘SEAL Team,’ ‘Unprisoned,’ and ‘NCIS.’ In the Netflix series, both actors vie for the affection of Annie Sullivan, a major character since the beginning of the show.

Blake is introduced as a carefree young man who wants to take life one day at a time. He first comes across Annie at Sullivan and Friends, where she serves him coffee. Interestingly, he works for Ronnie at the Bike Barn, but he has no idea that Annie is his daughter. Later, their paths cross again, and this time, Blake doesn’t waste any time before asking her out. Things escalate between them, and it becomes clear that they care for each other a lot. However, at the same time, Annie also realizes that she wants a deeper connection, while Blake is looking for something casual.

Noah, on the other hand, is portrayed as a focused and serious young man deeply invested in his hobbies. He is a nature lover and is an amateur cartographer, which means he is always out and about exploring and discovering new things. This also means he views the world a little differently and has a somewhat wiser perspective, which is what catches Annie’s attention. The more she gets to know him, the more she realizes how much they have in common. The fact that she can easily share her thoughts and insecurities with him and he actually helps her with his wise words makes her like him even more.

At the end of the day, Blake and Noah represent the conflicting emotions that Annie is going through after her breakup with Ty. At first, she thinks she wants something casual to get her mind off the more serious relationship she had before. This leads her towards Blake, who is a great guy who knows what he wants. But then, her connection with Noah makes her realize that she will always look for something more meaningful, which makes her reconsider her priorities, as well as her choices, be it in terms of her future and career or in terms of romance and friendships.

Read More: What Happened to Ty? Did Carson Rowland Leave Sweet Magnolias?