Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 8 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the eighth episode of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ or ‘Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen’ titled ‘The Shooting Star Project (Zero Mix)’ Byakuya and Zaraki continue to fight for their lives following the Soul Society invasion while Rukia and Renji are also undergoing treatment. Ichigo and the other Shinigami meet Squad 0 or the Royal Guard who arrive in Seireitei to take Ichigo, Rukia, Renji, and Byakuya to the Soul King Palace Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 8 Recap

By the time, Yhwach and the Sternritters leave Soul Society, it is almost destroyed and the Head Captain is dead. The efforts to save the injured survivors become the main priority and a close inspection of the situation is made. It turns out that Rukia and Renji are luckily out of danger following their operations and their condition is now stable. Meanwhile, a message from Urahara has already informed him that Sado and Orihime are also safe.

Unfortunately, Byakuya and Zaraki are not that lucky and their condition continues to be critical. There is also a good chance that they may never wake up. The Gotei 13 or the Thirteen Court Guard appear mournful following the death of the Head Captain while Ichigo learns the horrific truth that his Zanpakuto will never get fixed as it was destroyed in the Bankai state.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 8 Ending: Why Does Squad O Take Ichigo And His Friends to Soul King Palace?

Following their arrival in the Soul Society, Squad 0 or the Royal Guard remain focused on their mission. When they are mocked about not saving Seireitei, they are quick to respond that their job is to protect the Soul Society Palace and that Seireitei should have been defended by the Soul Reapers themselves. However, they are quick to make their objective of arriving in Soul Society clear to everyone. Senjumaru Shutara somehow immediately summons Renji, Rukia, and Byakuya.

When Unohana protests that she can’t allow them to be taken in such a precarious state, Kirinji explains that their serious injuries are the exact reason why the trio is being taken to the Soul King Palace. He goes on to elaborate that they will be healed there which seems highly unlikely in Seireitei as of now. Ichigo learns that he will also be going with Squad 0. When he inquires whether his Tenga Zangetsu can be fixed there or not, he learns that it is impossible. However, Ichibe Ichibei says that there is a good chance that it can be reforged into something almost identical to its original form in the Soul King Palace.

What Are White Bone Hell and Blood Pond Hell? What Does Kirinji Do First in His Palace?

After arriving in the Soul Society, Ichigo is informed that he is in Vestibule road and the Soul King resides in the Greater Soul King Palace. There are five disc-shaped floating palaces just below the Soul King Palace, which act as the Squad 0 headquarters. Ichigo is first taken to Tenjirou Kirinji’s Palace. Upon arrival, he finds himself sitting in a hot spring with Kirinji and is shocked to see Rukia, Renji, and Byakuya drowning in the water.

Ichigo gets angry since they are seriously injured and strongly feels that they do not belong there. But Kirinji explains that the wounded Spiritual Pressure and blood of the trio will be driven out by the healing spring or the White Bone Hell. Just next to the healing spring is a red-colored spring where Byakuya is tossed by Kirinji. In the White Bone Hell, the blood is first sucked clean after which the Blood Pond Hell replenishes that blood. The process is repeated multiple times and the injured eventually recover even after sustaining the worst injuries.

Who is the Soul King?

The Soul King is the sealed god who rules the Soul Society. Royal Guard or Squad 0 is dedicated to his protection and security along with the defense of Soul King Palace. While the Soul Reapers or Shinigami know and have heard about him, they never truly meet or see him. Soul King bears more of a symbolic presence in their lives and nothing else. However, the Soul King does play the crucial role of maintaining the stable flow of souls into and out of the Soul Society. If he were to disappear, the Human World, Soul Society, and Dangai will collapse into one because of the loss of balance, which could potentially have disastrous consequences.

Who Saved Urahara in Hueco Mundo? Who Killed Quilge?

Before Ichigo goes to the Soul Society, he gets to talk to Urahara. During that call, he finally gets to talk to Sado and Orihime for the first time after leaving Hueco Mundo in a hurry because of the emergency in Seireitei. But briefly, during their conversation, someone tries to enter the tent they are in only to be stopped by Urahara. The episode never reveals his name but Ichigo appears to have recognized him because of his voice. After Ichigo left Hueco Mundo, it was revealed that Quilge was still alive but as he tried to make matters worse he was then cut in half by someone. It turns out that the unknown savior and Quilge’s killer was none other than Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez.

Read More: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained