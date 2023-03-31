Bleni Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

With the world adopting a healthier lifestyle, soft drinks and sodas have taken a backseat in the “drink game,” and smoothies have been winning. There is a growing demand for freshly-made gluten-free smoothies. However, most of us don’t want to go through the hassle of making it from scratch. Amidst the hustle and bustle, not many of us have the time or patience to make smoothies.

To meet the demands of freshly-made smoothies in under 1 min, brothers Stuart Shapiro and Peter Shapiro appeared on Season 14, episode 18 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank‘ to provide a safe and automated solution for fresh smoothies. Bleni Blends is an innovative smoothie vending machine that makes differently flavored smoothies filled with nutrients in under 60 secs. With such an interesting product on display, we got intrigued to learn more about the company, and here is what we found out!

Bleni: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Entrepreneurial brothers Stuart Shapiro and Peter Shapiro founded Bleni Blends, a smoothie vending machine, in 2019. With years of expertise in the food, beverage, and contactless delivery industries, the entrepreneurs recruited some of the most creative minds to develop a vending machine that serves delicious, nutritious smoothies prepared from real fruit in only 60 seconds. The creators of Bleni Blends were introduced through comparable unattended retail technologies and possess an unrivalled understanding of market trends and tastes, corporate operations and sales, machine maintenance, and total self-serve kiosk solutions, which helped them to formulate the technology. As mentioned before, Bleni was started in 2019 by Stuart Shapiro and Peter Shapiro.

Both these brothers have been working in the Foods and Beverages industry for many years. Stuart Shapiro completed his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management, General from Tulane University. Stuart Shapiro began his career at his creditors’ rights-focused family law firm, Shapiro Law Office PC. He worked as a legal assistant, an accounts receivable manager, and finally became the department head for negotiations. To buy both short-term and long-term homes in the Pennsylvania Pocono areas, Stuart partnered with Peter Shapiro in 2015.

Stuart and Peter owned, managed, and sold 15 rental houses in the Pocono Mountains over the course of four years. In the Greater Philadelphia region, they established Robotic Desserts, LLC in 2016 as the owner-operator of the Reis & Irvy’s frozen yogurt robot. Peter completed his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management, General from Tulane University. He went ahead to complete his MBA from Temple University. At Tulane University in New Orleans, Peter Shapiro began his academic career.

Peter was in charge of 30 employees in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions while serving as the Vice President of Enrollment Management. He established Four Seasons Investments, LLC in 2006 with the goal of buying and selling distressed receivables, shortly after hurricane Katrina. Bleni Blends is a smoothie vendor machine that prepares smoothies of real fruits in just 60 seconds. This machine only produces smoothies without dairy, and some of them contain oat milk. This device is entirely cashless and is able to run up to 24/7 hours.

Where is Bleni Now?

Since the launching of the product in 2019, Bleni Blends has had great success in the market. The turquoise vending machines of Bleni Blends make on-demand smoothies in seven varieties using ingredients such as strawberries, bananas, mangos, pineapples, spinach, berries, coffee, and chocolate. The 16-oz cups of dairy-free sweet delights come with nutrition information that can be viewed before buying. Although prices at some of the vending machines differ, a Bleni Blends smoothie typically costs $5.50. The 12-square-foot mixing kiosk is just slightly bigger than a typical vending machine and only needs one electricity plug-in. Each and every vending machine is cashless and accepts payments by credit, debit, Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and a few campus cards from colleges.

The brothers hoped their “Shark Tank” appearance would boost their brand and help them land some additional vendors and businesses looking to install the vending machines at airports, college campuses, and healthcare facilities. The company is largely self-funded. Seventeen vending machines are run by Bleni Blends around the greater Philadelphia area, with an emphasis on the region’s numerous healthcare facilities. This machine has been installed at 51 locations in Malls, airports, museums, hospitals, and universities. It currently offers five fresh smoothies and two iced coffees.

The Methodist Dallas Medical Center at Weber State University acquired this device in February 2022. The creator displayed their invention with Compass Group USA in September 2022. We hope the brothers are looking forward to developing and stocking test new products in the near future. It is lovely to witness Bleni Blends rise to the top, and we are confident that the company is headed for further success in the years to come.

