Happi Floss Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

Season 14 episode 15 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank‘ witnessed entrepreneur Dr. Staci Whitman introduce her company Happi Floss, hoping for a life-changing investment from the Sharks. While on the show, Stacy mentioned how she was alarmed to learn that Dental floss picks contributed heavily to plastic waste that has been harming the environment. Hence, she came up with the idea of compostable floss, which she produces and sells under Happi. Well, let’s take a look at the innovative product and trace the company’s growth, shall we?

Happi Floss: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Dr. Staci Whitman completed her Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry degree from the Tufts University School of Medicine in 2006 before going on to specialize in pediatric dentistry from the Oregon Health & Science University in 2011. Moreover, Staci is an international health coach certified by the International Association of Health Coaches and has been running her own dental clinic, Nopo Kids Dentistry, LLC, in Portland, Oregon, since January 2019. Besides, readers would be interested to know that she is the founder of Happi Health Coaching by Doctor Staci, where she serves as a Health and Nutrition Coach, as well as a member of the Diplomate American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.

Talking about her medical beliefs, Staci mentioned that she is an advocate for a holistic and collaborative approach to dentistry. She also believes the mouth is the gateway to our body and that good oral health is extremely crucial for our well-being. On top of it, Staci is also an environmentalist and has always employed sustainable and environmentally friendly practices wherever possible.

Incidentally, Staci mentioned that she had gone to attend a conference in Hawaii in 2020 when she came across a massive amount of plastic waste that was clogging up the marina. Upon closer examination, she realized that the majority of that waste was made up of plastic dental floss picks, which people had thrown away after use. Besides, since floss picks are a one-time-use item, it does not take long to accumulate enough waste to cause harm to the environment.

Hence, determined to find a solution to this problem, Staci went back to the drawing board in an effort to find the perfect alternative. Moreover, when conversing with parents, she knew that most of them disliked plastic floss because of its effect on health and the environment. That was when she came up with multiple prototypes and eventually perfected her version of eco-friendly and non-toxic floss picks.

Happi Floss Picks are made from post-consumer recycled paper, which is compressed after being layered on top of each other. Additionally, the company also uses a non-toxic and plant-based material called biofilm. While Staci prides on her product being completely natural, non-toxic, and cruelty-free, she mentioned that Happi Floss Picks’ unique design helps them decompose within a year of being turned into waste. Hence, compared to the decomposition rate of plastic, Happi Floss Picks are as environmentally friendly as possible.

Where Is Happi Floss Now?

Although Dr. Staci Whitman was sure about the product she wanted to create, she mentioned that it took work to come up with something biodegradable yet useful to dental care. In fact, Staci and her team researched for about two years before they finally perfected the formula for the Happi Floss Picks. Subsequently, Staci launched a crowdfunding campaign on IndieGoGo and was able to raise $29,931, which went towards purchasing machinery needed to produce such floss picks in bulk. Interestingly, once the first batch of floss picks was ready, Staci distributed them among her family, friends, and patients, hoping for honest feedback. Naturally, the feedback was highly positive, encouraging Staci to advance her plans.

At present, Happi Floss is based out of Portland, Oregon, and Staci mentioned that the product is manufactured locally in a fair-wage shop that uses 100% renewable energy. Moreover, even though the product is not on sale as of the time of writing, the team puts up regular updates on the company’s official website, and one can even subscribe to their mailing list for further notification. While Staci’s dedication and hard work are solely responsible for Happi Floss’ current success, we are sure that the company will reach greater heights in the years to come.

Read More: Bee Sweet Lemonade Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?