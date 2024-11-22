Blitz: Does Olly the Cat Die?

Apple TV+’s ‘Blitz’ follows the story of a young boy named George who is sent away from home by his mother in the hopes of keeping him away from the dangers of the war. However, being torn away from his family doesn’t sit well with George, and he decides to go back home. His journey is defined by the people he meets and the things he sees in a city that is devastated by the bombings, courtesy of the Nazis. Still, the love for his family draws him to home. Apart from his mother and his grandfather, George is also attached to their pet cat, Olly, who comes close to meeting a tragic fate. SPOILERS AHEAD

Olly the Cat Survives the Tragic Ending of Blitz

The reason George is sent away from London to the countryside is because the city is inundated by the bombs that Nazis dropped on the civilians. While there are bomb shelters throughout the city, they are not enough to keep everyone safe. Apart from the damage to the property, the bombings lead many people to lose their lives. George’s mother, Rita, and his grandfather worry that one of these days, they might not get the warning in advance or they might get stuck somewhere without shelter. In that case, something bad happened to George, and they can’t live with that.

In the end, in a tragic twist of fate, when George returns home, he discovers that his grandfather and mother’s worst fear has come true. Their house has been bombed. Tragically, his grandfather passes away. However, the pet survives. Olly is the first one George reunites with when he finally steps back on the street, which looks very different from what it was when he left. The bombing of the previous night has destroyed the entire neighborhood, including his own house. Luckily, the cat has survived.

George sees Olly being rescued by an officer, and considering everything, it seems that the cat has escaped the tragedy without a scratch. It also seems to recognize George, though their reunion is cut short because the sight of his bombed-down house makes George worried about his mother and grandfather. He is heartbroken to see his grandpa dead, still inside the house. The previous night, Olly was seen next to him in bed, which proves how close the cat came to its demise. Disturbed by the sight of his grandfather’s corpse, George is relieved to see that his mother is still alive. The ending of the movie delivers a hopeful note for George, his mother, and Olly, who will not have to be parted from his home now that it’s confirmed that his family members have survived.

