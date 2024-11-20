Where is Apple TV+’s Blitz Filmed?

Apple TV+’s ‘Blitz’ tells the story of a nine-year-old boy named George who is sent away by his mother Rita during the height of the London bombings in World War II. Although he is told to seek safety away from the Blitz, the young protagonist disobeys his orders and instead embarks on a journey to reunite with his mother, who is out looking for him.

Under the direction of Steve McQueen, the British war drama presents a period-era story set in the wake of the German bombings in England, where anxiety and trepidation were rife among the wider population. As such, the film captures the old architecture of 1940s England through a visually rich environment that utilizes its setting to its maximum potential while telling its captivating story.

Blitz Filming Locations

‘Blitz’ was shot across a variety of locations in England under the working title ‘Olly,’ with specific parts of the narrative utilizing different cities and towns spread across the country. The most notable filming location was London, the capital city, where a bulk of the old historic environments and buildings came to life. Additionally, filming took place in Hull and the town of Chatham in Kent. Principal photography for the movie began in November 2022, with the film crew reportedly using the Warner Brothers Studios Leavesden facility in Watford as a base of operations. The team moved across the different shooting sites, offering a change in scenery throughout the narrative while also utilizing special effects for the bombing scenes.

London, England

The capital city of London, England, plays the most prominent role in ‘Blitz,’ both on and off-screen. Although the metropolis boasts more modern architecture today, it still hosts a collection of buildings and neighborhoods that resemble the old-school vibe that was needed for the 1940s aesthetic of the movie. Well-known areas within the city were transformed to fit the World War II-era environment, which includes the Westminster neighborhood, the East End, and the Docklands. One of the most prominent locations was Roupell Street in Waterloo, which stood in for Clifford Lane, the fictional street where the main characters live.

Another prominent filming site was the Greenwich borough, where sections of the movie came to life. Filming took place at the Old Royal Naval College, a majestic architectural centerpiece and a seamless fit for the old-timey tone the movie tries to embrace. The number of key filming locations in the capital city helped build a sense of connection to its older version within the movie, adding a layer of reality that ran through the whole filmmaking process. The city is no newcomer to war drama productions, having hosted films like ‘Atonement,‘ ‘War Horse,’ ‘Darkest Hour,‘ and ‘The Imitation Game‘ in the past.

Hull, England

A second prominent filming site was the port city of Hull, England, where a number of historic streets, buildings, and landmarks added to the immersion of the 1940s environment in ‘Blitz.’ Parts of the movie were lensed in Hull’s Old Town, an unsung city area bustling with museums and pubs. Additional photography also took place at the Hull Paragon Railway Station and Hull Paragon Interchange in Ferensway, which provided a pivotal backdrop for the train station scenes in the film. The Hull Waterside & Marina at Warehouse, 13 Kingston Street, and Humber Dock Street are other vital additions to the movie, specifically in portraying the waterfront areas in the film. Therefore, the Hull filming sites covered a host of urban locales ranging from transport to ship trade.

Chatham, England

Some scenes in ‘Blitz’ were also filmed in the coastal town of Chatham, Kent. One of the most prominent inclusions is that of the Historic Dockyard neighborhood within the community, which plays a role in the film’s overall setting. The scenes depicting the area are few and far between but often provide the most impactful moments through climactic sequences bristling with punch. This is particularly explored through a complex action sequence that involves a fire incident and a lot of choreography from the cast and crew. The whole process had to be carried out in a delicate manner because of the sensitive nature of the neighborhood’s buildings, which were in danger of being destroyed if things were not appropriately controlled.

Watford, England

The film crew utilized the Warner Brother Studios Leavesden production facility at Warner Drive, Leavesden, in Watford, England, for a variety of interior shots that required a degree of control and perfection. According to Jonah Coombes, the supervising location manager, a replica set of the fictional Clifford Lane Street was constructed on a soundstage within the studio environment. It also played a part in other interior sequences that needed more cohesion and intricacy for the team to focus their efforts on the drama aspects of the movie.

