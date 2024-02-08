BMF Renewed For Season 4 at Starz

Starz has officially renewed ‘BMF‘ for its fourth season, The Cinemaholic has exclusively learned. Filming is supposed to take place in Atlanta next month. The brainchild of Randy Huggins, the series delves into the operations of the Black Mafia Family, a notorious organization involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

In the season 2 finale of ‘BMF,’ Meech goes solo to expand the family empire in Atlanta. He and Terry settle their issues with Detective Bryant, Lamar, and B-Mickie, securing BMF’s control in Detroit. The finale takes a dark turn as Detective Bryant’s son, armed with B-Mickie’s gun, kills his bully, landing him behind bars. Lamar’s destructive path continues as he murders Monique, Meech’s child’s mother, before succumbing to a drug addiction. The episode sets the stage for BMF’s future with intense confrontations and unexpected tragedies.

The narrative of BMF Season 3 is set to unfold in the early 1990s, portraying the Flenory family’s quest for reinvention. With Detective Bryant out of the picture, the brothers hope for a respite from law enforcement. Throughout Season 2, they worked diligently to establish BMF as a formidable crime enterprise, seemingly succeeding. However, a teaser from Starz reveals a twist as a necklace with the letters ‘BMF’ is placed in an evidence envelope. Season 3 is poised to hit the screens on March 1st, 2024.

Starz’ President of Original Programming, Kathryn Busby, hints at significant twists in Season 3, stating, “Following such a strong debut with Season two, we’re thrilled to continue to expand on the incredible story of the Flenory brothers as they change the game by writing their own rules.” While specific details remain undisclosed, Busby’s comments suggest major shifts in the dynamics of the Black Mafia Family, raising the stakes significantly. The fate of Season 4 hinges on the unfolding events in Season 3.

The core of BMF’s narrative revolves around the Flenory brothers, ensuring the return of leading stars Flenory Jr and Terry portrayed by Da’Vinchi. However, with Monique’s tragic demise in Season 2, Kash Doll won’t be returning for her role in Season 3. The fate of other key ensemble members like Myles Truitt (B-Mickie), Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Lamar), Steve Harris (Detective Bryant), and Kelly Hu (Detective Jin) remains uncertain, with their characters’ arcs left hanging. While Bryant faces consequences for his son’s actions, Harris and Hu’s characters may undergo significant developments. Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White will return as the brothers’ parents (Charles and Lucille Flenory), along with La La Anthony as Markaisha Taylor. Additionally, Season 3 will feature celebrity appearances from 2 Chainz and Ne-Yo. However, the return of most main cast members in Season 4 hinges on the unfolding events of the narrative in season 3.

Similar to its predecessors, the filming for the upcoming season is set to occur in Atlanta. The area has recently served as the backdrop for other productions such as ‘Echo‘ and ‘The Colour Purple.’

Read More: Is BMF Based on a True Story?