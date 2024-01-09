Where is Marvel’s Echo Filmed?

Based on the eponymous Marvel Comics character and a spin-off of the 2021 series ‘Hawkeye,’ Disney+’s ‘Echo’ is a superhero action series created by Marion Dayre. Set after the events of ‘Hawkeye’ in New York City, the narrative chronicles the life of Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American Choctaw and the former leader of one of Wilson Fisk’s criminal gangs called Tracksuit Mafia. As she makes her way back to her hometown in Oklahoma, Maya must confront her past and reconnect with her Native American roots.

In case Maya wants to move forward, she has to embrace her family and community, something which she doesn’t pay much attention to. The tenth series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) features some brilliant onscreen performances from a stellar cast, including Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Charlie Cox. The high-octane action sequences fill the visual canvas of New York City and Oklahoma, leaving the viewers curious to know if the show is taped on location or not.

Echo is Filmed in Georgia

‘Echo’ was filmed in Georgia, particularly in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Originally, the plan was to begin the shooting in February 2022. But after a few months of delay, the production for the inaugural iteration of the Marvel show got underway in April 2022 under the working titles ‘Grasshopper’ and ‘Whole Branzino’ and continued for the following 92 days, before getting wrapped up in August 2022. So, let us take you through all the specific sites that serve as production locations for the action series!

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

The shooting for most of the pivotal sequences of ‘Echo’ takes place in the Atlanta metropolitan area AKA Metro Atlanta, with the production team making the most of the vast and diverse terrains of the metropolitan region. For instance, the area’s economic, cultural, and demographic center — Atlanta — serves as one of the primary production locations for the Alaqua Cox starrer. During the shooting schedule, the cast and crew members of ‘Echo’ are spotted in different streets and neighborhoods of the capital of Georgia.

Situated in South Metro Atlanta, Peachtree City of Fayette County also hosts the production of the superhero series. The city has also been a regular backdrop of several other popular shows, such as ‘The Walking Dead.’ Reports suggest that several important scenes are lensed in and around the Great Walton Railroad Co. Inc. at 1096 North Cherokee Road in the city of Social Circle. The city of Grantville is yet another prominent filming site that makes regular appearances in the Marvel show. From May 16 to May 20, 2022, the production team took over the various areas of Grantville for taping numerous key portions of season 1.

As per reports, Bonnie Castle LLC at 2 Post Street, the Grantville water tower, Main Street, LaGrange Street, and 1 Magnolia Street are some of the places where the shooting of ‘Echo’ occurs. Moreover, additional portions are seemingly recorded around Big M Hardware at 365 Lagrange Street and Grantville United Methodist Church at 54 Church Street, both in Grantville. During a conversation with Screen Rant, Alaqua Cox opened up about her experience of working with Marc Scizak on the action-packed fight scenes. She stated, “Oh man, I loved working with Marc. It was fun to work with the stunt team, but they were always worried about me being injured, and I would always say, ‘Hey, give me more. I want to do this.’ They would say, ‘No, no, no, we don’t want to hurt you.'”

Alaqua further elaborated, “We’re not going to go full force because we don’t want to stop production and waste money and put everybody on a hold,” and I totally understood that he didn’t want me to get hurt, but it was so great working with them and learning the choreography. That was the biggest challenge, but it was fun.”

