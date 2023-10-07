Bobbie and Karl Roth: Where Are the Larrimah Residents Now?

With HBO’s ‘Last Stop Larrimah: Murder Down Under’ delving deep into the enigmatic 2017 disappearance of Patrick “Paddy” Moriarty alongside his dog Kellie, we get a documentary unlike any other. After all, it carefully incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really underscore the way a town of literally 11 brought forth one of the most bizarre cases in Australian history. Amongst those to thus help navigate the same were actually locals Bobbie and Karl Roth — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about them as well as their current standing, here’s what we know.

Who Are Bobbie and Karl Roth?

It was reportedly back in the late 1990s or early 2000s when married parents of two Bobbie and Karl settled down 268 miles away from wondrous Darwin in small town Larrimah, never to look back again. The truth is their daughter Diane was the one to originally relocate around January 1998, only for them to soon follow suit upon hearing precisely how community-focused, eclectic, as well as quiet it is. They hence could’ve never imagined there’d gradually be such severe infighting/grudge-holding within the locality that it would result in alleged arson, open verbal abuse, plus the possible murder of Paddy.

