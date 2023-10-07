Richard Simpson: Where is the Larrimah Resident Now?

When Patrick “Paddy” Moriarty suddenly disappeared alongside his dog following the evening of December 16, 2017, it baffled not only his community but also the entire nation to its very core. After all, as chronicled in HBO’s ‘Last Stop Larrimah: Murder Down Under,’ their titular outback town comprised merely 11 residents at the time, and apparently, no one knows what happened to him. They do have their own suspicions or theories owing to the many rivalries this 70-year-old had or the value of his dog — including former local Richard Simpson — yet nothing has ever panned out. So, for now, let’s just focus more on the latter, shall we?

Who is Richard Simpson?

There was once a time when Richard was held in high regard in Larrimah due to his community involvement as well as hard work at the Pink Panther pub as a bartender, but things soon changed. According to the original production, he began drinking a little too much with each passing day and it often resulted in him being completely unable to function in a proper manner by mid-afternoon. He was thus let go despite the fact his employer was once friend Barry S harpe because there was just no scope for improvement, which quickly turned into a life ban from the establishment. Nevertheless, he managed to stick around in the area for a while.

