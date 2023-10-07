Fran Hodgetts: Where is the Larrimah Resident Now?

As a documentary we can only describe as equal parts baffling, intriguing, and haunting, HBO’s ‘Last Stop Larrimah: Murder Down Under’ is absolutely unlike any other. After all, it delves deep into the mysterious disappearance and presumable murder of 70-year-old Patrick “Paddy” Moriarty in a a remote Australian outback town of just 11 (10 following his vanishing) people. Amongst them is actually a quirkly local known for her pies as well as her less than friendly demeanor, Fran Hodgetts — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Fran Hodgetts?

It was back in the mid-1970s when Fran relocated to Larrimah alongside her husband Billy, only for them to soon establish a rather notable place for themselves in their little community. However, as time passed by and the former launched a pie business to attract locals and tourists alike in an attempt to make an independent living, it came to light she definitely held grudges. Though her most significant one was with the neighbor facing her, Patrick “Paddy” Moriarty, especially as he’d once allegedly claimed her meat pie was so bad he wouldn’t even feed it to his dog.