Where is the Real Bobby Jandu Now?

Netflix’s documentary ‘Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare’ chronicles how Simran Bhogal allegedly used the identity, life, and photographs of Dr. Bobby Jandu to catfish her cousin, Kirat Assi. The doctor learned about the catfishing scheme nearly a decade after it was conceived to deceive a woman he had never talked to. The discovery was nothing but shocking for him, especially since he was happily sharing his life with his wife, Sanj Jandu, and their child. Even though he was affected by the case, he was able to lead Kirat to the truth she deserved to know. He also joined her in sharing their real-life story with the world.

Bobby Jandu is a Victim of Identity Theft

Dr. Bobby Jandu knew Simran Bhogal through his brother, JJ, while she was dating the latter. Their respective families were also reportedly friends at the time. However, the doctor didn’t know or hadn’t talked to Kirat Assi, Simran’s cousin. That was why he was startled to see her show up at his house unannounced, claiming to be his girlfriend, in 2018. After clarifying that they had never talked before the meeting, he reportedly reached out to Simran to clear the confusion. Bobby realized the complete extent of what had happened using his name, identity, and photos after she allegedly came clean about the scheme that existed for nine years.

Even though the fake Bobby claimed to be a cardiologist to Kirat, the real one is a dental surgeon. While the catfisher presented Sanj as a former partner with whom he accidentally had a child, the doctor is happily married to her. As ‘Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare’ reveals, the fake Bobby used the real doctor’s social media photographs, including those featuring his child, to deceive Kirat. After the truth came out, Simran allegedly apologized to the dental surgeon and requested that he not involve the police. However, the real Bobby had no reason to stop himself from talking with the authorities.

When Kirat reported Simran’s alleged catfishing to the police, the authorities initially identified Bobby as the principal victim since his identity was stolen and exploited. Since then, he has joined the radio jockey to share their common real-life story. They both collaborated with Alexi Mostrous to explore the case in Tortoise Media’s 2021 podcast ‘Sweet Bobby.’ Similarly, he teamed up with Lyttanya Shannon to address the ambiguities in the incidents that happened in his name by appearing in ‘Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare.’ When Kirat’s lawyer sent him the evidence she has against her alleged catfisher, he was stunned to encounter his fake version, who had an extravagant life that contradicted his “very ordinary [life]” with his “normal family.”

Bobby Jandu Remains Focused on His Family Even Today

Even though Simran Bhogal’s alleged catfishing scheme was a major turning point in Bobby Jandu’s life, his focus remains on his family. He raises two children with his wife, Sanjeev “Sanj” Jandu. The family is based in Brighton and Hove, a city in East Sussex, England. The Jandus celebrated the 2024 New Year in Mexico, where they visited the captivating Isla Holbox and Yucatán. As a father, Bobby enjoys taking his kids to watch the soccer games of the England National Team and Manchester United. He is also close to his brother, JJ, and the two siblings vacationed in Diani Beach, Kenya, in 2022.

As a proud husband, Bobby celebrated the publication of Sanj’s debut children’s book ‘An Adventure a Day’ in December 2023. He described the work as “another step in making the world more inclusive.” Even though he had much to cherish this year, there was a fair share of sorrow. In January 2024, his father passed away. He recollected his memories with his dad by sharing a collage of their family photographs.

Bobby Jandu’s Work Takes Him Out of England Regularly

As far as Bobby’s profession is concerned, he mainly practices in Worthing, England, as part of two clinics. He has also collaborated extensively with Dentsply Sirona, a renowned dental equipment manufacturer. In December 2023, the dental surgeon hosted a “Refer & Restore” evening for Dentsply Sirona to “teach dentists the basics of implants and how to restore them.” His work and reputation in the world of dentistry have led him to several conferences in and out of England. In June 2023, he participated in the Implant Solutions World Summit in Athens, Greece.

Bobby also believes in giving back to the community. In April 2024, he collaborated with the Makindu Sikh Temple to treat patients in a charity dental hospital in Makindu, Kenya. Even though his focus remains on these two aspects of his life, he is not completely removed from Kirat Assi’s efforts to bring her alleged catfisher to justice. The radio jockey’s attorney, Yair Cohen, is also representing the dental surgeon in a “separate proceeding” against Simran Bhogal. Bobby remains involved in a legal battle he didn’t intentionally join while taking care of his responsibilities as a committed husband, dutiful father, and reliable doctor.

