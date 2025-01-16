Bobby Williams: Where is Anthony Robles’ High School Coach Now?

Helmed by William Goldenberg, ‘Unstoppable’ uncovers the inspirational story of Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg who triumphed against numerous obstacles to win the 2011 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. Although his success was his own, Anthony had numerous people supporting and pushing him along the way, facilitating his rise as a national wrestling champion. One of those central figures was his Mesa High School coach, Bobby Williams. He plays an integral role in the biographical drama, offering Anthony sound advice when needed and helping him navigate the challenges he faced in his wrestling career. His presence continues to be of immense importance to Anthony, who perseveres through his struggles to achieve his wrestling dreams.

Bobby Williams Served as a Voice of Reason For Anthony Robles

During his early wrestling career at Mesa High School, Anthony Robles was tutored by coach Bobby Williams on a very close level. While he helped Anthony improve on a technical basis, a lot of input also went in on an emotional and practical level to prepare him for the challenges of high-level wrestling. In his freshman year at high school, Anthony struggled to make any headway, ranking last in Mesa, Arizona. However, he eventually found a workaround, using his impressive grip strength and balance to gain an edge over his opponents. The work he and Coach Williams put together was exemplified by Anthony’s record at the end of his high school wrestling career, in which he finished with a record of 129-15. He also won a national championship as a senior.

One of the most important roles played by Coach Williams was grounding Anthony and helping him navigate his inner demons when needed. In an interview, the wrestler stated that all his coaches became an important family figure to him, particularly singling out two names – Bobby and his Arizona State University coach, Sean Charles. Anthony emphasized how they helped him ignore his obvious disadvantage and instead focus on his strengths. The idea they wanted him to latch on to was to force opponents to wrestle to his style and not vice versa. Bobby Williams and his coaching assistants came up with a style to suit Anthony’s strengths and weaknesses, amplifying the former while minimizing the latter. However, Williams admitted that Anthony went much further than even he expected, showcasing his resilience and mental spirit.

Bobby Williams Leads a Peaceful Life Following His Retirement

In 2013, Bobby Williams received the Lifetime Service to Wrestling award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for his contribution to the sport for more than 20 years. Williams stepped down as Mesa High wrestling coach three years later with a 422-79 dual record. During his tenure, he coached 6 All-Americans, 2 National High School Champions, an NCAA Runner-up, and an NCAA National Champion. He was in charge of the Jackrabbits for 24 seasons, showcasing his longevity and dedication to coaching athletes for the next level. His crowning produce was Anthony Robles, who defied expectations to become NCAA Division I Wrestling Champion in 2011. The story of Anthony and Williams came full circle when the student took over the position of Mesa High Wrestling Coach in 2022.

Anthony was appointed in charge of the wrestling program at Mesa High following the retirement of David DiDomenico, who was Williams’ assistant coach when Anthony was still at high school. Williams remained a close confidante to Anthony, even after he took over the wrestling program offered by Mesa. In an interview with Cronkite News in 2023, he stated that Anthony’s present-day challenges as a teacher and coach are similar to the ones he confronted when he was wrestling himself. Post-retirement, Williams has kept a low profile over his activities and is likely enjoying a peaceful life with his family today. His work and efforts continue to live on through the legacy being crafted by his star pupil Anthony, who cites Williams as a “father figure” for helping him forge a successful career and become the man he is today.

