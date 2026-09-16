Anime shows have always been bold in their depiction of several controversial, incestuous, and taboo themes. Boldness in anime is surprisingly so familiar that if you haven’t seen enough of these already, you’re probably not too familiar with the anime world. Here’s a list of popular anime shows on Netflix that explore bold themes.

16. Ajin: Demi-Human (2016-2017)

‘Ajin: Demi-Human’ is based on the manga of the same name by Sakurai Gamon. It focuses on a high school student named Kei Nagai who discovers that he is an “Ajin” after surviving a fatal accident. Ajin have been pursued by the government due to their immortality, a trait that powerful bodies have been struggling to experiment on and remake for their own motives. Naturally, Kei finds himself on the run from such bodies as the days pass, while encountering other Ajin, some of whom mean him harm. You can stream the dark anime right here.

15. Record of Ragnarok (2021- )

Based on the eponymous manga series, ‘Record of Ragnarok’ shows the gods giving humanity one last chance to prove themselves worthy of existence. When all the gods of various mythologies meet for their meeting that takes place every 1000 years, they decide to wipe the human species forever. However, Brunhilde, one of the 13 Valkyries of Valhalla, proposes the idea of Ragnarok, wherein 13 humans will go one-on-one with 13 gods. The idea is agreed upon, and Brunhilde is tasked with finding the human fighters who shall take on the gods. What happens next and the fights that take place are showcased in a gripping and epic manner, with the creators taking the graphic route in presenting the gods, too. ‘Record of Ragnarok’ can be streamed here.

14. The Apothecary Diaries (2023- )

With ample mature themes, thanks to its historical setting in imperial China during the reign of the Tang dynasty, ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ is a true-to-form addition to the titular list. The story follows Maomao, a young girl sold by his apothecary father to the emperor to work as a slave. However, she also uses her medicinal talents to help people. With time, the alien environment soon takes the shape of a complex web of secrets, lies, and mysteries, including pedophilia and sexual abuse. Can Maomao survive all this? ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ is a gripping anime series you can watch right here.

13. Lookism (2022- )

‘Lookism’ deals with mature themes like societal expectations and acceptance, bullying, physical appearance, discrimination based on appearance, and personal growth. The series revolves around Park Hyeong-seok, a college student who is constantly bullied for his unattractive looks. However, when he magically changes into a handsome guy one fine morning, he decides to put his looks to good use and live two lives simultaneously. The catch? Once he falls asleep, he wakes up in the other body. Can Park manage two lives? ‘Lookism’ offers a gripping take on how society caters to appearances rather than how the person is on the inside. Based on the eponymous South Korean webtoon by Taejun Pak, the series can be streamed here.

12. Yasuke (2021)

This series focuses on the titular character, loosely based on the African man of the same name who served as daimyō Oda Nobunaga’s retainer during the 16th-century Sengoku period in feudal Japan. However, ‘Yasuke’ is set in an alternate reality of that era underscored by technology and magic, and shows how Yasuke, now having retired and living as a recluse in a village, is forced to put his ‘Black Samurai’ skills to the test after a little girl, with magical powers, and her mother are attacked by the forces of demonic warlord Yami no Daimyō. Boldly action-packed, ‘Yasuke’ is created by LeSean Thomas. You can stream the series here.

11. Ôoku: The Inner Chambers (2023- )

Adapted from Fumi Yoshinaga’s manga series, ‘Ooku: The Inner Chambers’ deals with the concubine culture of feudal Japan, but with a beautiful and compelling twist. Set in Edo-era Japan, it shows shogun Yoshimune “Nobu” Tokugawa, whose endeavor to trace the origins of the current hierarchy, which is led by women, reveals details regarding the first female shogun, Iemitsu Tokugawa. The show also explores an epidemic that men are facing and how it has brought down their population, including 3000 of them who are serving in the Oooku-Tokugawa’s Inner Chambers (harems). With a brilliant take on historical fiction, ‘Ôoku: The Inner Chambers’ blends history, politics, governance, culture, societal norms, and ideals in a compelling manner. You can enjoy the show here.

10. Blue Eye Samurai (2023 -)

Onna-musha Mizu is a half-Japanese and half-white woman burning with the desire for vengeance for the wrongs done to her many years ago. In order to take her revenge and set the record straight, she is looking for her father and three other white men who illegally remained in Japan despite the country’s decision to close its borders under the rule of the Tokugawa shogunate. But her path is riddled with challenges as the society at the time is notoriously patriarchal and racist. ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ is an exciting show that revolves around a strong female protagonist. The anime is bold enough to feature many inappropriate scenes for a young audience. Feel free to stream the anime here.

9. Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995-)

Some might assume that ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion‘ has always been as popular as it is today, but that’s certainly not the case. Initially, after its release, it was not well known, probably because of its futuristic themes. But over the years, it has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. People still appreciate its action-packed storyline, and several other aspects, like the opening themes of the show, have now gained immense popularity. Even the fanservice it offers is clearly way ahead of its time and is still considered quite bold.

The anime also features an incestuous relationship, which has sparked several debates among fans. This relationship is between Shinji and Rei, who, in a way, have a mother-son relationship. Shinji’s real mother is Yui Ikari, and Rei is just a cloned version of her. But genetically, Rei is Shinji’s mother in one way or the other, so her relationship with Shinji can easily qualify as incest. Even if you disagree that it’s incest, you cannot deny that it is one of the most twisted relationships in the world of anime. You can watch the show here.

8. Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy (2022 -)

If you are looking for a bold anime featuring countless revealing and sensual moments, there is probably no better show than ‘Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy.’ The anime masterfully uses intimate scenes to add another layer to its storytelling, so any sexual moment is not mindlessly made just to woo the audience but instead serves as an essential element in the entire plot. ‘Bastard‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy’ or ‘Bastard!! Ankoku no Hakaishin’ follows the mighty wizard Dark Schneider’s attempt to save the kingdom of Metallicana on the insistence of High Priest Geo after the dangerous Four Lords of Havoc attack it. Interestingly, Schneider once was an ally of the twisted villains, so he faces a complicated moral dilemma when he fights back against them. If you are curious about anime and wish to watch it, you can find all the episodes here.

7. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022- )

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ is a sci-fi action anime series and a spinoff of the open-world role-playing video game ‘Cyberpunk 2077.’ Set in the dystopian Night City, the story follows David Martinez, who finds a military-grade cybernetic neural implant among his recently killed mother’s things. Bent on avenging his mother’s death, David installs the implant in his body and shows good tolerance. He soon becomes a part of a cyberpunk group called edgerunners and goes after those he thinks are responsible for his mother’s death. In a world run by a corrupt government and warring corporations, David must constantly “evolve” to survive. Acclaimed for its story and world-building, ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ is undoubtedly one of the boldest anime on Netflix, one that pre-empts a potential future. It can be streamed here.

6. Devilman: Crybaby (2018)

Winner of the “Anime of the Year” award at the 3rd Crunchyroll Anime Awards, ‘Devilman: Crybaby’ is based on Go Nagai’s manga series ‘Devilman.’ Directed by Masaaki Yuasa, this dark fantasy action follows Akira Fudo, who is coerced into becoming a demon-human hybrid, aka Devilman, by his childhood friend Ryo Asuka, to fight other demons that are plaguing Earth, keeping themselves hidden in their human form. Akira searches for other hybrids like him amidst a genocide being carried out by humans against those they think are demons. This is after Ryo makes the demon-human theory public while keeping his own dark secret hidden, even from Akira. To find out what that is and what lies for Akira at the end of his quest, if at all, you can watch ‘Devilman: Crybaby’ here.

5. Japan Sinks: 2020 (2020)

‘Japan Sinks: 2020’ is a series that revolves around a tragedy. Viewers get introduced to an ordinary family facing one of the most terrible natural disasters in Japan. In the face of an existential crisis, they fight tooth and nail for their survival without the assurance of ever seeing another day. While the show is primarily tragic, with each episode revealing a new face of the tragedy that afflicts the people of the East Asian country, one episode stands out. In that particular episode, there is an intense love-making scene that pushes the show into the ecchi category. All the episodes are accessible for streaming here.

4. Monster (2004-2005)

Based on the manga series of the same name, ‘Monster’ centers on Dr. Kenzō Tenma, a talented neurosurgeon, whose act of saving a young boy’s life over the city’s mayor’s gets him robbed of his reputation. Even his engagement is called off. Then, the mysterious deaths of the hospital director and two other doctors put him under suspicion. However, the absence of evidence saves him from conviction. 9 years later, his past catches up when the boy whose life he saved is revealed to be a “monster” (serial killer). Now, Kenzō is forced to bring the boy to justice to make amends for the crimes of his former patient. Heavy on mature themes like morality, the corruption of innocence, trauma, and evil, ‘Monster’ is a compelling anime you can stream here.

3. Castlevania (2017-2021)

Warren Ellis’s ‘Castlevania’ is one of the few animated shows on Netflix that never shies away from its mature themes. From violence to sexually charged nude scenes, the series has it all. Therefore, it is unsurprising that the anime has made it to this list. ‘Castlevania’ follows the monster-hunter Trevor Belmont and his ragtag group of friends who decide to put up a resistance to the dangerous vampire Vlad Da Tepes, who vows to teach humanity a lesson for the grotesque murder of his beloved wife. As the monsters unleashed by him start to devour and kill humans while burning down one home after another, Trevor and his comrades start a long journey to bring Tepes down. If you wish to learn how the drama unfolds, then you can watch the show here.

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2. Kakegurui (2017)

‘Kakegurui’ may not feature a sex scene like some of the shows on this list. Still, the anime recklessly uses sensual provocations by its female characters who frequently engage in sexual gambling for some strange reason. In some instances, the characters appear to draw carnal satisfaction from what transpires in the gambling game, making the show a good fit for this list. ‘Kakegurui’ revolves around the elite Hyakkaou Private Academy, where students are taught the art of gambling to make them more competitive and teach them skills that would prepare them for real-world challenges where manipulation can play a crucial role. When a clueless transfer student challenges the status quo, things take an unexpected turn as she is drawn into the ruthless world of gambling that dictates one’s position and fame in the school. The anime is accessible for streaming here.

1. Baki (2018 -)

‘Baki’ is not like most ecchi anime with many fanservice moments. The show revolves around an attractive young man who desires to become the most muscular man in the world. Viewers get to watch a muscular and hot protagonist fight in almost every other episode (without any clothes other than his shots) against incredibly dangerous death row inmates who have managed to escape the prison. While the prospect of watching someone as attractive as Baki in action may already be bold for a lot of viewers, the anime, on top of that, also features an explicit sex scene that includes nudity. The sensually charged moment can easily be called one of the best fanservice moments in anime history. You can watch the show here.

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