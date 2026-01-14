Bomi: Where is The Boyfriend Season 2 Star Now?

Having never had a partner or been in love before, Bomi joined the cast of Netflix’s ‘The Boyfriend’ season 2 with the sole hope of finding an innocent and pure romance that could last forever. Little did he know he would end up building more than a handful of lifelong friendships, too, all the while figuring out who he really is and what he desires out of any personal relationship. He grew a lot during the dating experiment, as made evident by his coming out of his shell and unapologetically being his authentic, confident, as well as exuberant self within mere days.

Bomi Prefers to Keep His Personal Life Away From the Limelight

Although Bomi has made it clear that he hails from Tokyo, Japan, he consciously keeps the details of his background, early years, and familial experiences out of the spotlight for privacy reasons. In fact, despite his decision to be cast in the aforementioned series on the world’s biggest streaming platform, his top priority is to keep prying eyes away from his daily life and loved ones. This is to such an extent that his social media profiles are also rather cryptic, and if he ever shares something featuring other people, he ensures to block their faces with a big white emoji.

It thus comes as no surprise that not a lot of significant details are publicly available regarding Bomi’s educational qualifications and professional endeavors either. All we know for certain is that he is already a Certified Public Accountant who is currently pursuing his Master’s degree in some field of commerce from Kyoto University. Moreover, he appears to be a rising public figure, especially with his recent dabbles as a DJ, passion for music, and seeming plan to launch a YouTube vlog channel soon.

Bomi is Leading a Happy, Healthy Life Today

While it’s likely true that a significant portion of Bomi’s days revolve around his university schedule and study sessions as of writing, he has still managed to find balance. He does so by prioritizing his personal interests as well as passions, especially those surrounding music, because he has long known that the art form is like therapy to him. Therefore, he occasionally dabbles as a DJ, engages with new records at every turn, and attends as many concerts or music festivals as possible alongside friends.

Bomi went to the Sweet Love Shower Festival in August 2025, experienced a Candlelight concert in November, and was at several music nights at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Osaka. The art and theater enthusiast even visited the impressive Team Lab Bio-Vortex modern art museum in Kyoto almost as soon as it opened its doors for visitors in October 2025. As if that’s not enough, whenever he is not studying for his degree or engaging with music, he enjoys reading for fun, going out to local establishments with loved ones, and traveling. The 23-year-old visited South Korea in August and December 2025, all while focusing on his fitness journey too. After all, it seems like he is trying to bulk up with frequent gym sessions, a running schedule, and a proper meal plan.

