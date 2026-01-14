Hiroya Okamoto: Where is The Boyfriend Season 2 Star Now?

As someone who has habitually avoided romantic relationships so as to focus on his career, Hiroya Okamoto decided to join the cast of Netflix’s ‘The Boyfriend’ season 2 to challenge himself. He was ready for change even though he knew it would be tough for him to let go of not only his fears regarding love but also his negative self-talk, making it clear he’s very courageous. Nevertheless, it still came as a complete shock when he took charge of his connections within days of the experiment by openly and sincerely conveying his feelings without overthinking.

Hiroya Okamoto Has a Deeply Artistic Background

Born on August 5, 1995, in Hokkaido, Japan, into a relatively middle-class yet supportive household, Hiroya Okomoto understood the significance of determination and hard work early on. Therefore, from the moment he developed an interest in the world of art, the young boy honed in, before ultimately finding himself dreaming about pursuing a full career in the industry. He thus enrolled at Hokkaido University’s Laboratory of Architecture and Planning for further studies as soon as he graduated from high school, earning his degrees in 2019.

From what we can tell, Hiroya even signed up for a study abroad program that took him to London, England, in 2016, where he was able to broaden his horizons to realize that the sky is the limit. He then kick-started his career upon returning to Japan with an internship at Tadao Ando Architect & Associates, enabling him to garner experience as well as learn the tricks of the trade. He subsequently landed an opportunity to be a part of a photo exhibition in 2017, following which he served at Owndays as a Store Designer for projects across several Asian countries.

According to records, Hiroya worked tirelessly in the ensuing few years to make a name for himself, which he definitely did since he was soon being recruited for projects all over the globe. In fact, he was the Spatial Director for the 2021 Reiwa Fashion Week, joined TeamLab in 2022 for special, high-profile designs in Abu Dhabi, Japan, and Singapore, and also undertook independent work. Hence, by the time 2023 rolled around, he was a thriving international artist specializing in 3D modeling, art direction, graphic design, product design, space design, video production, and photography.



Hiroya Okamoto Continues to Do Wonders in the Creative Community

It was in 2023 when Hiroya established his own brand by the name of Yomenai, which literally translates to “Cannot Read” and through which he remains an active part of the creative world. The business is essentially the 30-year-old’s playground, especially as that’s where he takes fragments from his daily life, his beloved city, and the general world to create an art piece unlike any other. So, his current formal title is Art Director-Founder at Yomenai, but it appears as if he is also still open to collaborations as well as contract-based independent projects because he genuinely enjoys the challenge.

As if that’s not enough, it’s worth noting that Hiroya is even a rising public figure, thanks to the content he shares on his social media accounts, his latest podcasting endeavor, and his Netflix feature. First things first, the way he navigates online platforms is largely similar to that of a lifestyle influencer because he doesn’t hesitate to share the daily or mundane aspects of his experiences. In fact, the majority of his posts as of writing are either work-related, express his innate passion for various art forms, or focus entirely on his love for his living space, plants, and quiet time.

As for the podcast, Hiroya is the co-host of ‘Human Resources Research Institute’ alongside his friend and Human Resources professional, Shori, where they give their opinions on various aspects of society. Honestly, with him being part of the 2025 Museum of Water exhibition at the Tokyo Arts and Space (TOKAS), his growing presence as a writer on Note, his photography, and his continued work as a designer through his company, as well as otherwise, we believe his career is only just getting started. We can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for him next.