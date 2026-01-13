Jobu: Where is The Boyfriend Season 2 Star Now?

From the moment Jobu first came across our screens in Netflix’s ‘The Boyfriend’ season 2, his openness and honesty about his every emotion left the audience extremely intrigued. He made it clear from the get-go that he is not only enthusiastic about the idea of love but also hopeful about one day finding a forever partner with whom he can share his entire life. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if his time in the experiment panned out in the way he had expected, but he did get to walk away with some core memories and lasting friendships.

Jobu Has Never Had to Come Out to His Loved Ones

Born on September 15, 1998, in Osaka, Japan, Jobu reportedly hails from an incredibly caring, loving, and supportive family that has always made him feel comfortable in who he is. In fact, he admitted in the aforementioned original that he never even came out to them because he just knew they would be understanding from the way they navigated their daily lives. “I’ve never come out to them directly,” he stated. “But I’ve introduced boyfriends to them… I was never concerned. They could tell without asking me… My whole family is like that.”

Jobu thus shares a remarkably tight-knit bond with all his loved ones, especially his mother, since he has admittedly always been able to talk to her “about how handsome guys were.” In fact, when he was struggling during the experiment after being rejected by William Tsukamoto because of his budding romance with Izaya Igaki, she even suggested he come home. She knew he wanted to be there for a chance at finding his true love, but she was also worried about his mental health as well as his current happiness, so she let him know he had options. In other words, he fortunately has a safe space in his family and will always be welcome home, no matter what.

Jobu Leads a Fulfilling Life, Unabridged With Different Adventures

While Jobu is a ray of sunshine in the lives of many, thanks to his extroverted, expressive personality, he prefers to keep a lot of details regarding his experiences away from the limelight. He actually values privacy a lot, which is why he has even chosen not to make information regarding his educational qualifications, as well as his career trajectory, public knowledge. All we know for certain is that he is a proud marketing professional currently employed by a manufacturing company, where his core responsibilities are branding and communication.

However, since Jobu has seemingly managed to find a near-idyllic balance between his personal and professional endeavors, he is able to focus unwaveringly on his interests and passions, too. In fact, whenever he is not working, he can be found either socializing with friends at local establishments, exploring the beauty of his homeland, or embarking on new adventures. Whether it be camping, hiking in well-known locations, taking weekend trips, or going on full-fledged international vacations, like to Greece in the summer of 2025, he loves to do it all. Moreover, it appears as if the fitness enthusiast is a dog dad to two adorable little furbabies, whom he doesn’t hesitate to spoil every chance he gets. He also spoils himself by unapologetically indulging in his love for collectables and manga, especially Gotchi, Hello Kitty, Pokémon, Pururun Shizuku-Chan, and Sonic the Hedgehog.

