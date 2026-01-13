William Tsukamoto: Where is The Boyfriend Season 2 Star Now?

The way William Tsukamoto brightened every room he walked into with his easy smile and open personality quickly made him a fan-favorite in Netflix’s ‘The Boyfriend’ season 2. Therefore, of course, the way he was able to build solid connections while working through his past trauma and trust issues genuinely excited fans, especially as he had made it clear he hoped to find his forever love during the experiment. However, with every passing moment, the way he carried himself and the personal details he revealed also made fans more curious about his overall background, as well as his passions.

William Tsukamoto Hails From a Supportive, Intercultural Family

Although reportedly born in Chiclayo, Perú, William Tsukamoto primarily grew up in Okinawa, Japan, into a family that prioritizes affection, care, love, and kindness above all else. He is one of two sons born to a Japanese mother and a Peruvian father, a blend he is extremely proud of, owing to the distinct aspects of community, hospitality, and respect that both cultures represent. It thus comes as no surprise that he shares a tight-knit bond with his family, which seemingly didn’t waver for even a moment when he came out, making him feel supported in every sense.

In fact, William credits his mother for teaching him the importance of selflessness within his family, while he credits his father for helping him become an ambitious and strong young man. As for his brother, the now reality star has long asserted that he is the one who taught him “to be better than everyone else,” resulting in him having the confidence to always be his authentic self. Nevertheless, despite the joy he experienced from loved ones and the intercultural knowledge he absorbed while growing up, he realized in his 30s that he was missing a connection to his Latin roots. Therefore, in the early 2020s, he chose to relocate to Barcelona, Spain, where he resides to this day.

William Tsukamoto Efficiently Juggles His Personal and Professional Experiences

From what we can tell, William developed an interest in a world that blends art and science at a relatively young age, driving him to pursue it as soon as he graduated from high school. He enrolled in university in 2007 to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Architectural Engineering, which he completed in 2011. He then immediately continued his studies with a Master’s degree in the same field. He graduated without any issues in 2013, following which he kick-started his career with a Tire Design & Technician role at Sumitomo Corporation from April 2014 to March 2015. According to records, he played a key role in designing high-performance tires for international luxury car brands such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes.

William subsequently expanded his career by evolving into a Project Manager at IBM, where he worked for 5½ years, until he was given the opportunity to join Kyndryl in the same position in 2021. He was hired at the latter organization while still residing in Tokyo, Japan, but it appears that he was able to make a smooth transition to Barcelona, Spain, thanks to the presence of offices there as well. As for his role there, he reportedly leads large-scale data projects that ensure the flawless execution of software, seamless performance by departments, and effective management to achieve flawless execution.

William manages to do all this while also maintaining a rather social life, full of fun hangouts with friends, major workout sessions, and quality time with family. In fact, whenever he is not working or with loved ones, it appears as if he doesn’t hesitate to indulge in his passion for new experiences with travel, whether it be across Asia, Europe, or North America. The Japanese-Peruvian native-turned-resident of Barcelona, Spain, visited the latter location in January 2017, before exploring the beauty of Malaysia in the summer of that same year. He then went to Thailand in July 2018, Hawaii in July 2019, December 2020, and March 2021, and different parts of Japan in between. He has embraced the beauty of Chiba, Ginza, Okinawa, and the Kujūkuri Beach, to name a few places, where he has enjoyed surfing and scuba diving too. As if that’s not enough, William even traveled to Switzerland in August 2023.

Read More: Morena Monaco: Where is My Korean Boyfriend Star Now?