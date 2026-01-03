Morena Monaco: Where is My Korean Boyfriend Star Now?

With Netflix’s ‘My Korean Boyfriend’ following 5 Brazilian women as they spend a month in Seoul trying to navigate their bonds with local men, we get drama and romance wrapped into one. Each of their connections is at a different stage, resulting in them dealing with more than just cultural differences, familial expectations, hectic schedules, and language barriers. Among those to be part of this original is Morena Monaco, whose recent obsession with K-dramas has only deepened her desire to find a forever love, settle down, and start a family.

Morena Monaco Shares a Close-Knit Bond With Her Parents

It was reportedly in 1993 when Morena Monaco was born in St. Gallen, Switzerland, so she grew up surrounded by the perfect blend of contemporary culture, historic charm, and medieval streets. However, her early years were far from perfect as she was seemingly raised by a single mother who had to not only fight to be there for her but also work hard to provide her with a stable life. She doesn’t mind the events of her past, though, because they taught some significant lessons in terms of determination, integrity, and perseverance, while also bringing her closer to her parents.

In fact, Morena shares a very tight-knit relationship with both her Brazilian mother, Andreia Luiza, and her Italian father, Vincenzo Zaccaria, both of whom still reside in Switzerland. She often shares pictures with them on social media for special occasions, such as their respective birthdays, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day, expressing just how much she loves them. She doesn’t shy away from appreciating the experiences they have given her or the support they have tirelessly maintained, either, making it clear they have played a key role in her successes.

Morena Monaco is a Rising Singer-Songwriter With Classical Roots

It was back when Morena was just a young girl that she developed a keen interest in the world of music, driving her to pick up singing as well as the bowed string instrument of cello. Nonetheless, according to her own accounts, because “music is not seen as a realistic profession” in her home country of Switzerland, she struggled to decide on the path she wanted to pursue. She knew in her heart that she had to realize her childhood dream of being an entertainer, so she ultimately packed up her bags and relocated to Brazil upon completing all her formal studies.

Morena struggled to make a name for herself initially, but she carefully utilized the time she had to find her voice as an artist and realized she was a singer-songwriter without a genre. She does have classical roots, but she prefers to move through different styles, focusing on emotional narratives, overall storytelling, and upbeat rhythms, such as those found in Bachata. As for her big breakthrough, it came in 2019 when her composition “Aperte o Play” (“Press Play”) was recorded by Simone and Simaria, and her own single “Vai Dar Amor” (“Love Will Give”) performed relatively well.

Since then, Morena has released singles like “Autoestima” (“Self-Esteem”) in 2020, “Anjos de Branco” (“Angels in White”) in 2020, and “Meu Tesouro” (“My Treasure”) in 2021. Then, that same year, she came out with “Odeio Não Te Odiar” (“I Hate Not Hating You”), “Si Tu No Regresas” (“If You Don’t Return”), and “Com Que Coragem” (With What Courage”). She followed these with “Sonhos Não Envelhecem” (“Dreams Don’t Grow Old”) in 2022. The subsequent year, Morena dropped “Igual Você Não Tem” (“There’s No One Like You”), “Enquanto É Tempo” (“While It’s Time”), and “Chifre Trocado” (Horn Changed”). In 2025, she released a single titled “Destino Final” (“Final Destination”). As of writing, it appears that she is focused on creating more original music while also performing on stage whenever possible.

The Animal Lover and Travel Enthusiast is Happily Engaged

In 2024, Morena decided to travel to South Korea to film a music video, inspired by K-dramas, unaware that she would end up meeting the love of her life. She came across Su-Woong Kim by pure chance during her trip, only for them to feel an innate spark that led to one conversation, then another, until they had fallen deeply. The duo chose to get to know one another better by not only spending time together in their respective bases in Korea and Brazil, but also by traveling together across Europe. They seemingly visited Italy, France, as well as Morena’s homeland of Switzerland, during which they realized they had indeed found their life partner. So, when Morena came back to Seoul after less than a year in the summer of 2025, he got down on one knee for her.

Since then, from what we can tell, Morena and Su-Woong have navigated familial expectations and long distance with the ultimate goal of settling down in Brazil. He is ready to move halfway across the world for her because that’s where her entire life and career are, whereas she is open to making adjustments for his family and culture as well. If the ring on her finger, plus the flags of both Brazil and South Korea in his Instagram bio, are any indication, it appears as if they are already well on their way to happily building a life together in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

On a more personal level, it appears that Morena doesn’t hesitate to seize any opportunity to explore new places around the world. She often visits her homeland of Switzerland to stay closer to her roots. The travel enthusiast visited Thailand in May 2023 and explored the beauty of the United Arab Emirates in September of the same year. In May 2025, she had a great time in Rio Grande Do Norte, Brazil. Moreover, the 31-year-old is an absolute animal lover who currently has six adorable furbabies — Nono, Effrim, Viki, Yeva, Cindy, and Denis — whom she sometimes takes with her during her adventures.

Read More: Mariana “Mari” Tollendal: Where is My Korean Boyfriend Star Now?