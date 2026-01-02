Katy Dias: Where is My Korean Boyfriend Star Now?

As a reality series following five Brazilian women as they travel to meet their crushes in the hopes that their bond will evolve into a relationship, Netflix’s ‘My Korean Boyfriend’ is quite engaging. That’s because it not only places the focus on authenticity, growth, and romance above all else, but also sheds light on how love can sometimes be enough to overcome cultural as well as language differences. It is thus essentially a K-drama come to life, especially for cast member Katy Dias, as she recognized what she truly desired for herself after some significant trial and error with her connections.

Katy Dias Admittedly Needs Some Fun and Innate Sparks in Her Life

A native of São Paulo, Brazil, Katy Dias first met a military man named Jack by pure chance at a train station during a trip to Busan in 2024, only to develop a deep connection soon after. The duo exchanged numbers and stayed in touch even after she returned to her homeland, but they never explicitly defined their personal standing for a year. She returned to Korea in the summer of 2025 under the banner of the original show to reunite with her potential beau, following his discharge from active service, to seek clarification. The way Jack and Katy locked eyes the moment they met for their first date initially made it appear as if there was an instantaneous spark between them, but that wasn’t the case at all. She was attracted to him, yet their awkward conversation made it clear to her that there was no romantic chemistry between them.

Nevertheless, Katy gave him a couple of chances with a clear conscience, hoping that they would find some common ground beyond fitness to help them truly open up to each other. She invited Jack to a house party, only to realize she was having so much fun talking to others that she genuinely forgo t to give him the attention he deserved, so she set up a final date. The duo went for a boxing session, and while the then-32-year-old was still hoping for a romantic connection between them, she knew in her heart that by the end, they would remain just friends. She candidly conveyed this to him before deciding to move on and make the most of her time in Korea, which led to a brand-new connection, more dates, and potential forever love.

Katy Dias’ Life Seemingly Revolves Around Music and Travel

Since Katy prefers to keep a large majority of her personal and professional experiences out of the limelight for privacy reasons, we unfortunately do not know much about her. Whether it be her familial bonds, early years, or educational qualifications, all such aspects are unclear as of writing, because she has made a conscious decision to keep them private. However, we do know that she was born in October 1992, is a proud cat mom, a music lover, and a travel enthusiast who never shies away from expressing herself through all kinds of records.

From what we can tell, Katy was based around Los Angeles, California, in the mid-to-late 2010s, during which period she explored New York, Colorado, and many other nearby areas. She even attended the Vans Warped Tour music festival a few times over the years before finally settling down in São Paulo, Brazil, where she remains to this very day. Since then, she had explored the beautiful municipality of Itacaré, Bahia, in January 2021, visited Ceará in November 2021, traveled to Itacaré again in January 2022, and experienced Chile in November 2022.

Katy has attended several concerts and music festivals, including The Weeknd’s in October 2023, Lollapalooza in March 2024, Coala Festival in September 2024 and 2025. In June of the same year, she had fun at Hozier’s and attended Good Charlotte’s concert in September. We should also mention that the now-33-year-old One Direction, Katseye, Addison Rae, and Emo music fan traveled to Korea to welcome in 2024, visited Rio de Janeiro in March 2024, and returned to embrace Itacaré in December 2024. She has since gone back to South Korea in the summer of 2025 for ‘My Korean Boyfriend,’ and now it appears as if she is living her life to the best of her abilities. We honestly can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for her next.

