Camila Kim: Where is My Korean Boyfriend Star Now?

While Netflix’s ‘My Korean Boyfriend’ is a reality dating series at its core, cast member Camila Kim admittedly did not join the production just in the hopes of finding her one true love. Her goal was actually to reconnect with her roots — she wished to explore the country where she was born, understand her beautiful yet complex heritage, and perhaps finally be at peace with her past. She wasn’t opposed to navigating the world of romantic relationships while going through this process, but her priority was definitely different than the rest of her four fellow participants.

Brazil Has Been Camila Kim’s Home Since She Was 3

It was reportedly on February 2, 1994, when Camila Kim was born at the Miz Women’s Hospital into a seemingly loving family, following which she grew up in the Yangcheon District. She thus came into this world in the heart of Seoul, South Korea, only for everything to turn upside down by the time she was 3 years old because her mother had ended up abandoning the family. According to the show, she has no idea who the woman was, what she looked like, or if she is even still alive; all she knows is that she was likely in her early 30s when she gave birth to her.

Camila’s family eventually chose to relocate to Brazil in 1997, with it comprising her father, sister, aunts, and uncles, just for her stepmother later becoming a core part of their dynamic too. As per her account in the aforementioned production, the latter is one of the many reasons she doesn’t know much about her biological mother since she had “torn up” all her pictures. Another reason is that the now-reality star was simply never keen to learn of the woman who had abandoned them, even when her sister herself had tried to locate her a few years prior.

However, things changed once Camila hit her 30s as she began questioning the why and the what-ifs of her past, along with the way it had shaped her to always stand tall, strong, and confident. That’s when she decided it was high time for her to embrace her own culture — she realized she had let 28 years pass in fear of the unknown, so she wanted to experience her homeland. She hence joined ‘My Korean Boyfriend’ to navigate the dating world in Seoul while also exploring her background (without trying to find her mother), which she is now glad to have done.

Camila Kim is a Proud Corporate Professional

It was after Camila graduated from Senai University in 2016 that she really kick-started her career while remaining based in the place she often refers to as her hometown, São Paulo, Brazil. She actually earned a degree in Textile and Fashion, so her first full-time job was as a Sales Manager at a fashion brand named AMObemmequer from January 2016 to January 2021. She subsequently spread her wings to serve as the Commercial Manager at GNF Fashion House from April 2021 to September 2022 before jumping to a SP Prime showroom until March 2024.

Since then, Camile has taken on the position of a Wholesale Supervisor at Aste Group prior to rising up the industry ladder by joining FOM as a National Key Account in September 2025. She works there to this day, helping their retail business of ergonomic, hypoallergenic lifestyle products reach new heights through strategy development and projects with major business accounts. As if that’s not enough, from what we can tell, the 31-year-old São Paulo resident is even affiliated with the Co.Hub Digital marketing agency as a co-creator of their Co.Talents Casting branch.

Camila Kim is Always Up For a Good Time and Travel Adventures

Although Camila prefers to keep the core details of her personal experiences relatively private, we do know she is a fitness aficionado, a travel enthusiast, and a people-oriented individual. In other words, while she consciously ensures to never reveal anything about her current family ties or her dating history online, she doesn’t shy away from showing off her chosen family of friends. In fact, it’s evident that she belongs to a very tight-knit group that always encourages one another to be the most authentic as well as empathetic versions of themselves at every step of life.

Coming to Camila’s travels, she happily explored the beauty of Chile in June 2018, followed by trips to Buenos Aires in October 2018, Colombia in February 2019, and New York in June 2019. She then only visited different parts of Brazil owing to COVID-19 restrictions, including Bahia in March 2021, Balneário Camboriú in January 2022, Rio de Janeiro in June 2022, and Niterói in August 2023. Then came her US trip to ring in 2024, with her spending December in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, before enjoying the bliss of the New Year in Miami, Florida. The dog mom, as well as a soccer lover, went to South Korea in the summer of 2025, prior to revisiting Rio de Janeiro for fun in June and November.

