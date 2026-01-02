Luanny Vital: Where is My Korean Boyfriend Star Now?

When Luanny Vital agreed to join the cast of Netflix’s ‘My Korean Boyfriend,’ she was over the moon excited to finally see the man she had been interacting with for around 4 months. She had admittedly come across Si Won Lee for the first time on a dating app, only for them to quickly fall in love despite their cultural differences, hectic daily routines, and the language barrier. The Brazilian native thus made her way to Seoul to see if their lives really could align in the long run, especially since she is one half of a packaged deal and wants to settle into a stable life soon.

Luanny Vital is a Proud Single Mother With Strong Familial Roots

In 1996, Luanny Vital was born to Andreza Cristina Vital and Beto Santos in the coastal city of Recife in Pernambuco, Brazil. She seemingly grew up in a supportive household that prioritized health and happiness, so they naturally came together to back her when she fell pregnant in 2021. According to her accounts, her then-partner — a man with Chinese roots — was out of her life not long after she welcomed their adorable daughter Ayla in March 2022. Luanny has hence primarily been raising her little girl as a single mother, albeit with the care of her loved ones — her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She often feels sad about not being able to spend more time with Ayla, as her priority for the past few years has been to provide for their future. However, she doesn’t regret anything one bit.

She wholeheartedly believes her baby is a blessing from God, especially as she taught her what it means to be selfless, patient, and kind, even on bad days, because what truly matters in life is human connection. Since then, Luanny has made it clear that while she may not be the best mother or anywhere close to being perfect, she is determined to give Alya the world and anything else she asks for. “You’re the best daughter in this world,” she penned on Instagram on Mother’s Day 2025. “…Thank you for giving me the title of mother and making me feel the greatest love in this universe.” So, of course, it goes without saying that whenever she is not working, she spends time with her little girl, focusing on her development and providing her with experiences, like theme parks, as well as travel.

Luanny Vital is a Rising Artist in the Music Scene

Luanny was reportedly just a young woman fresh out of the education system when she decided to pursue a career in the public space as an online content creator and aspiring musician. She was fortunate enough to quickly land a few collaborations before performing in studios, posting videos of them on social media, and then finding her unique voice as a singer-songwriter. She released a few songs to build her platform prior to coming out with “Raio X” (“X-Ray”) in December 2021 and “Some e me Esquece” (“Disappear & Forget Me”) alongside Taty Pink in January 2022.

Luanny subsequently continued to make the most of her social media standing and then released a single titled “Louca por Voce” (“Crazy for You”) with Natan Estourado in late 2022. She followed this up with “Magoa do Carai” (“Damn It”), “Saudades de Nos” (“Missing Us”), and “Vamos Viajar” (“Let’s Travel”) with Raphaela Santos in 2023. The year 2024 brought out her EP entitled ‘Daqui Pra Frente’ (‘From Here Forward’) as well as singles “Maldita Ligação” (“Damn Connection”) with Carol B, “Saudades” (“Longing”), and “Incio de Fim” (“Beginning of the End”). The RME Productions signed artist released “Velocidade da Luz” (“Speed of Light”), “Dorama” (“Drama”), and the Portuguese version of Huntrix’s “GOLDEN” in 2025. From what we can tell, she is now focusing on her upcoming Portuguese and Korean mixed-language record “Bregorama,” which is her pride and joy.

Luanny Vital is Finding a Balance in Her Personal and Professional Endeavors

Since Luanny’s schedule is rather hectic as a single mother of one, rising star, and public figure, it has admittedly been difficult for her to find time for herself as well as her loved ones. However, over the past year or so, it appears that she has been making conscious decisions to ensure she doesn’t lose herself in her profession or to parenthood by taking some me time. During it, she either catches up with friends, focuses on personal hobbies, dedicates efforts to her mental and physical health, or prioritizes her love life without compromising her or her daughter’s needs. In other words, Luanny appears to be finding her footing in all aspects of life and doing the best she can as of writing, even if her last attempt to find love with Si Won Lee turned out to be unsuccessful owing to their differences.

