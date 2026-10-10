Bonne Bedingfield: Where is the Is It Cake Halloween Contestant Now?

Season 2 of Netflix’s show ‘Is It Cake? Halloween’ introduces six talented bakers to the audience. In the show, they face off to create hyper-realistic cakes that look almost indistinguishable from everyday objects and spooky Halloween props. One of the contestants among them is Bonne Bedingfield from Newnan, Georgia. She arrived ready to embrace the Halloween spirit and put her baking talents to the test. During the initial Find the Cake challenge, Bonne failed to identify the correct cake quickly enough, missing the opportunity to compete on the first day. As a result, she returned to the gallery, waiting for the second day of the competition to face off against Frankie Velez and Rodolfo Goncalves.

Bonne Bedingfield Secured a $5,000 Win Before She Was Eliminated

When Bonne Bedingfield returned for the second episode, she was ready to make the most of her opportunity. In that episode, she was about to compete against Frankie Velez and Rodolfo Goncalves, and only one of them would get the chance to secure their place in the Finale. This time, during the Find the Cake Challenge, she turned things around by correctly identifying the cake while her opponents failed to do so. Bonne’s sharp eyes finally helped her earn a $5,000 prize. In the next challenge, the contestants were presented with several items from ‘Wednesday’ and instructed to select one and recreate it as a cake for that round.

After much consideration, Bonne decided to create Thing from the show, a creation she had long wanted to make. She soon revealed that her love and passion for Halloween stemmed from growing up in an old, haunted house. Soon, she revealed that she planned to use chocolate fudge, Kahlúa caramel, and crunch cake to create her piece. Unfortunately, her creation failed to fool the judges, who quickly identified it as the cake among the other decoys, leading to her elimination. Although Bonne later attempted to return to the Finale during a twist, she was sadly unsuccessful. However, she then served as Corinna Maguire’s baking assistant in the final episode and helped the latter become the season’s winner.

Bonne Showcases Her Talent as a Cake Artist Through Beautifully Baked

Bonne has always been grateful to her parents, who nurtured her creative abilities from an early age, laying the foundation for her career in art and baking. After completing her initial education, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts from Wesleyan College in 2003, with a significant focus on Oil Painting. After graduating, Bonne entered the professional world as an Art Educator. Simultaneously, she began showcasing her artwork as a featured artist at local galleries. However, life took an unexpected turn after she welcomed her first child. Since working with oil paints raised concerns about toxicity, Bonne stepped away from painting and gradually turned her attention to baking.

What began as a new creative outlet soon transformed into Bonne’s passion, and she combined artistry with culinary skills. With 19 years of cake-making experience, she now creates lifelike designs and sculpted cakes for a range of occasions, including weddings and birthdays. Her career further gained momentum after she shared one of her creations on Facebook. Subsequently, Bonne launched the venture Beautifully Baked in 2015 and serves as the Cake Artist there. As of writing, its official website highlights her custom cakes and provides prospective clients with information about her services, pricing, and contact details. While Bonne’s listed wedding cakes start at $1,000, the custom-sculpted cakes begin at $1,750.

Bonne Has Begun Offering Online Cake-Decorating Classes to Beginners

Before appearing on this show, Bonne had already been in the spotlight when she competed in season 11 of ‘Halloween Wars.’ In that competition, she participated on the team Pumpkin to Talk About, with teammates Laura Ramirez and Travis Martinez, and they secured third place. Beyond that, Bonne continues to expand her presence through teaching and social media. In December 2025, she announced her plans to offer her first online cake-decorating class, Cake Decorating Foundations. It is designed for beginners, teaching them everything from piping techniques to other fundamentals.

Cake Decorating Foundations is also listed on Bonne’s website for just $24.99. Apart from that, Bonne maintains a professional Instagram page for her venture, where she has gained more than 10.1K followers. Currently, she uses the platform to offer glimpses into her realistic baked creations, luxury wedding cakes, and the decoration process. Moreover, she maintains an Amazon Storefront featuring some of her favorite baking essentials. In January 2026, Bonne also shared details about her cake-tasting consultations, which give her clients an opportunity to explore flavors, styles, and proportions through a curated tasting experience.

Bonne’s World Largely Revolves Around Her Husband and Children

Beyond her flourishing career in baking, Bonne has always treasured the love and support of her family. Growing up, she shared a close bond with her parents, David and Rosalyn, who encouraged her creative pursuits. Bonne also maintains an incredible relationship with her sister, Rosalyn Moore Johnson, and brother. However, the family faced a heartbreaking loss in September 2022, when David suddenly passed away. During that difficult period, Bonne received the unwavering support of her husband, Jason Bedingfield. Today, she continues to find comfort and happiness in the presence of her partner, their two daughters, Ada and Evelyn Claire Bedingfield, and their son, John Bedingfield.

Bonne always takes the opportunity to express her love for Jason and mentions how grateful she is to have him by her side. Besides that, she is also one of the greatest supporters of her children and often shares how proud she is of their achievements. For Bonne, the most meaningful memories often come from the moments she spends with her family during the festivals, like Easter and Christmas. As a nature lover, she can often be found admiring the beauty of sunsets or simply the breathtaking clouds. Additionally, Bonne loves cooking for her family, using it as another way to show her love toward them.

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