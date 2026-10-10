Corinna Maguire: Where is the Is It Cake Halloween Winner Now?

In season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Is It Cake? Halloween,’ the six new contestants compete against each other to spot cakes disguised as everyday objects and sculpt realistic cakes to fool the judges. One of those contestants was Corinna Maguire, who was from Oranmore, Ireland. She shared on the show that although she lives in a village where Halloween celebrations are quite limited, she always ensures her house remains the most decorated. With that enthusiasm, she stepped into the first Find the Cake Challenge and earned $5,000 by correctly identifying a disguised cake in the fastest time. With such a promising start, Corinna quickly established herself as a formidable competitor.

Corinna Maguire’s Victory Helped Her Walk Away With $45,000

Corinna Maguire’s impressive start in the competition helped her become one of the three contestants in the first episode. By the second round, she faced off against Tiphani Anderson and Mike Elder. When given the choice, she decided to create a dragon skull made with Irish chocolate cake. When it was time for the judges to inspect the creations, Corinna successfully misled them. The decision eventually came down between her and Mike. After carefully examining and tasting the cakes, the judges declared her the winner. It further paved the path for her to earn another $5,000, bringing her wins upto to $10,000. During the Cake or Cash Round, she was unable to make a correct guess, so the additional $5,000 was added to the final Prize Pot.

As Corinna moved on to the Finale, she battled against Rodolfo Goncalves and Frankie Velez. She selected Bonne Bedingfield as her baking assistant and created a gravestone along with a zombie using a dirty chai cake. Once again, her artistry fooled the judges, and Corinna was crowned the winner of the competition. Her victory helped her earn a $35,000 prize pot, bringing her total winnings throughout the competition to an impressive $45,000. During her emotional interview, she admitted that her son had always believed that she was capable of winning the competition. As the reality of Corinna’s achievement sank in, she expressed that the victory felt unreal.

Corinna is Earning Recognition as an Internationally Acclaimed Cake Artist

Corinna began carving a unique path for herself by earning a degree in Digital Art and Media from MacEwan University in 2000. Subsequently, she stepped into the workforce as a freelance Graphic Designer. Alongside that, she continued baking in her free time, but the simple hobby quickly took on new meaning in 2010 when she had to make a wedding cake for a friend. Soon, Corinna’s simple hobby turned into a passion, leading her to launch the baking venture, Lovin’ From The Oven, in April 2010. Over the years, she has gained recognition as a winner of ‘The Big Bake’ and a participant in ‘Super Mega Cakes’ and ‘Halloween Wars.” Furthermore, Corinna became the winner of the Rising Star Award at ‘Cake Masters.’

As a seasoned Cake Sculptor, Corinna also published the book ‘The Celtic Cakers’ in April 2018, with the book later winning a Gourmand Award. Some of her other notable achievements include winning Australia’s ‘The 2 Day Cake Off Challenge’ as part of the International team and being named one of the UK’s and Ireland’s Best Cake Decorators. In February 2026, Corinna volunteered at a Community Connect for Ireland’s Baby Bank. Just six months later, she achieved a milestone when she became one of the finalists at the Cake and Bake International Awards 2026. Shortly after, Corinna was featured in Cake Art Magazine, where she discussed several tutorials.

By September 2026, Corinna collaborated with Sugar Screams Collaboration. As of writing, she also teaches classes at Avalon Cakes School, where she helps her students explore the art of creating various realistic cake sculptures. Beyond that, she maintains a website that features several of her tutorials and merchandise, including cups and T-shirts. Corinna currently continues to share her work with a growing audience of over 5.1K followers on Instagram. Moreover, she runs a YouTube channel that offers a closer look at her creative process. Corinna has continued to make her mark by earning gold medals in multiple international cake decorating competitions.

Corinna Considers Her Family a Source of Comfort and Happiness

Away from the spotlight, Corinna’s life is deeply rooted in her family, especially her parents. She has always shared a very close bond with them, moving forward in her life with their immense support and encouragement at every step. However, she experienced a profound loss in November 2022, when she unexpectedly lost her father forever. Whenever Corinna reminisces about their shared memories, she describes him as a fun and talented man. Yet, despite the grief, the contestant never misses any opportunity to let her mother know how much she means to her. Another significant part of Corinna’s family is her husband, daughter, and son, Matthew.

On the show, Corinna revealed that Matthew was originally her biggest source of encouragement to participate in the competition. Although she momentarily doubted herself, he had always been confident that she could become the winner. When she finally emerged victorious, she didn’t forget to express her gratitude to her son. In the moments when Corinna isn’t busy baking, she enjoys swimming with her friends and often participates in swimming competitions. In June 2025, she made memories while basking in the sun on the beautiful beaches of Greece. Corinna is usually most excited about celebrating Halloween, whether it’s decorating her home or creating realistic, horror-themed cakes.

Read More: Bonne Bedingfield: Where is the Is It Cake Halloween Contestant Now?