Frankie Velez: Where is the Is It Cake Halloween Finalist Now?

Frankie Velez first came into the spotlight in season 2 of Netflix’s ‘Is It Cake? Halloween.’ In the show, he faced five other exceptionally talented bakers, all of whom had their sights set on a prize of at least $25,000. Originally from Salem, Massachusetts, Frankie declared that the spirit of Halloween has always been in his soul. Despite his experience, the first leg of the competition proved difficult for the contestant. During the first Find the Cake Challenge, he struggled to identify the correct hidden cake. His unsuccessful guess meant that his journey would continue in the second episode, where he had to face the remaining two contestants to fight for his spot in the Finale.

Frankie Velez Bounced Back From Early Challenges to Reach the Finale

After Frankie Velez failed to compete in the first episode, he advanced to the next day to compete against Rodolfo Goncalves and Bonne Bedingfield. However, Frankie’s luck didn’t immediately improve as he once again failed to identify the correct cake during the challenge, missing out on the $5,000 prize. The contestants were then asked to select an object from the gothic bedroom of the main character of ‘Wednesday’ and transform it into a realistic cake. After much deliberation, Frankie settled on making a sheriff’s hat using cinnamon sour cream cake. Although he was eager to show the judges what he could do, he soon faced a predicament when one side of his hat began to droop during the setting stage.

Despite the unexpected setback, Frankie managed to salvage the situation, impressing his fellow contestants with his quick thinking. His efforts immediately paid off when he successfully misled the judges into choosing a decoy instead of his cake, winning the second episode’s $5,000 and securing a direct place in the Finale. Although Frankie had the opportunity to earn another $5,000 during the Cake or Cash Round, he failed to guess the cake correctly, so that amount was added to the prize pot. In the Finale, he went head-to-head with Rodolfo and Corinna Maguire, choosing to recreate a cauldron using a Nutella black chocolate cake. Unfortunately, Frankie’s journey ended when the judges correctly identified his cake on the first attempt.

Frankie Velez is Flourishing in His Career as a Sculptor and Pastry Chef

Frankie’s professional journey has always been shaped by his creativity, ambition, and constant desire to learn and experiment with new techniques. Over the years, he discovered his calling in baking, gradually developing his skills in pastry-making and creating sculptural cakes. Although Frankie hailed from Salem, Massachusetts, he eventually moved to New York. By 2020, he joined City Cakes as a Cake Artist, where he gained hands-on experience creating realistic cakes. He continued honing his skills there before the restaurant’s team announced in December 2023 that it would close permanently due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, the unexpected change did not mark the end of Frankie’s creative journey. Instead, his passion for transforming ordinary desserts into remarkably lifelike creations eventually led him to establish himself as a sculptor and pastry chef. As of writing, Frankie continues to reside in New York, where he has established his venture, Jadore Edible Creations. Beyond that, he often collaborates with the cake-decorating product retailer Satin Ice, which helps him showcase his creations to a larger customer base. Frankie currently also uses his Instagram page to share pictures of realistic cakes for various occasions, including weddings and birthdays.

Frankie Finds Joy in His Friendships and the Exploration of New Places

Away from the kitchen, Frankie’s personal life reflects his affection for the people who have been by his side during the hardest of times. He always holds his friendships close to his heart, often expressing his appreciation for them through his baking. It was further highlighted when he made the cake for a friend’s wedding, helping to celebrate a significant milestone in their life. From time to time, Frankie enjoys dressing up and capturing those moments in photographs. His love for trying on new looks often comes to the forefront during Halloween, when he picks up a variety of interesting costumes. Another particularly meaningful part of Frankie’s life is his godson, for whom he serves as a supportive godfather.

Frankie also enjoys traveling and discovering different corners of his country whenever the opportunity arises. Whether it be soaking up the sunshine on Florida’s beaches or enjoying cocktails along the coast of Malibu, California, he always makes an effort to turn his travels into memorable experiences. In his leisure time, Frankie loves exploring national parks and visiting aquariums, further highlighting his love for nature. A food enthusiast at heart, he further enjoys trying out different cuisines and dining at beautiful restaurants. Besides that, Frankie is a music lover who enjoys attending different concerts and immersing himself in the lively atmosphere.

Read More: Bonne Bedingfield: Where is the Is It Cake Halloween Contestant Now?