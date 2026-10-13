Tiphani Anderson: Where is the Is It Cake Halloween Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Is It Cake? Halloween’ challenges contestants to create realistic cakes that are nearly impossible to distinguish from everyday objects within a limited time. In season 2, former contestants returned for the Halloween special, whipping up decadent creations to put before the judges. Tiphani Anderson won the first competition by correctly identifying cakes disguised as different objects in the display and was selected to compete in the opening episode. Although she realized that her chosen items would make the challenge more difficult, she was prepared to take them on.

Tiphani Anderson Used an Ingenious Method to Make Her Cake More Realistic

Tiphani Lesean Anderson was chosen to compete in the first episode after she identified the tombstone as a cake among the objects arranged in the display. She explained that the carving seemed perfect, while the lights struck her as a misleading clue, and decided to trust her intuition. For her bake, she chose to create a small human skull resting on a velvet pillow. Once she got started, however, she realized that recreating the texture of cloth in cake form was the hardest part.

Tiphani added colors to the pillow to give it a velvety appearance, but the effect did not come through as she had hoped. She eventually decided to use edible paper dusted with colored powder, which worked well. When making the skull, she admitted that she had forgotten to account for the additional thickness of the fondant and icing layers, which left her creation larger than the other decoys presented to the judges. Although she painted the details fantastically, the judges correctly identified her cake. She was eliminated from the challenge. Tiphani then cheered on her fellow contestants for the rest of the season.

Tiphani Anderson Runs a Photobooth Business Along With a Cake Shop Today

Tiphani Anderson first watched her mother and aunts cooking and baking, and she has said that over the years, their influence became the foundation of what she bakes. However, it was while celebrating her son’s birthday that she began baking cakes herself. Tiphani has shared that her son is on the autism spectrum and was very particular about his cakes when he was young. Unable to find a bakery that could meet his specific preferences, she started making his cakes at home. What began as an effort to make her son’s birthdays special eventually grew into a business of her own.

Tiphani runs Tiphani’s Cakery, an in-home cake shop in Yukon, Oklahoma, where she puts her baking skills and attention to detail to work. Her abilities received recognition at the Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, where she won first place in the adult advanced novelty cake category in 2016 for a cake designed to look like a Subway sandwich. The following year, in 2017, she returned with a salad cake and earned the title of Best in Division. Her television appearances further expanded her reach. Tiphani won the $10,000 grand prize on Food Network’s ‘Cupcake Championship’, a victory she hoped to use toward opening her own bakery.

Tiphani also competed in the first season of Netflix’s ‘Is It Cake?’, taking on the challenge of making cakes that could pass for ordinary objects. Her burger and fries ensemble received a lot of accolades from the judges. Tiphani also runs Cherished Occasions Booths, an event photo booth business that provides backdrops and related setups for different celebrations. Her journey shows how a personal effort to accommodate her son’s needs grew into a wider creative career spanning two businesses that she runs in her own name.

Tiphani Anderson and Her Husband Ensure They Spend Quality Time With Their Kids

Tiphani Anderson’s family has been the backbone that has encouraged her to thrive in her own way. She and her husband, Malcolm Anderson, have shared many years of marriage, navigating different challenges along the way while finding their own rewards in the journey. Their son, Kay, is now 18, and they also have a younger daughter, Mia, who turned seven in August 2026. Tiphani continues to throw big, elaborate birthday celebrations for her children, finding her greatest joy in seeing the happiness on their faces. The family also traveled to Jamaica in September 2025, enjoying a holiday filled with sightseeing, great food, and, most importantly, time spent together. These family moments remain an important part of Tiphani’s life beyond her creative and professional pursuits.

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