Mike Elder: Where is the Is It Cake Halloween Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Is It Cake? Halloween’ brings out the playful side of contestants as they attempt to create realistic-looking cakes that can fool the judges. Winning requires more than just an impressive presentation, as the bakers must also bring together the right flavors to claim victory. In season 2, Mike Elder was selected to compete against two other contestants in the first episode. After correctly identifying a spider-shaped cake among the display pieces, he had to fight to secure his place in the finals and keep his chances of winning the cash prize alive.

Mike Elder Fooled the Judges With His Realistic Chainsaw Cake

For his first challenge, Mike Elder decided to bake a chainsaw-shaped cake inspired by a childhood memory from his neighborhood. He recalled a man whose Halloween decoration involved wielding a chainsaw to scare children away, which inspired his maple rum cake with walnut maple buttercream. Getting the cake out of its mold proved to be the toughest part, and when it finally came out, Mike noticed that one side looked better than the other. He decided to flip it over before presenting it to the judges. Placed alongside a real chainsaw without red paint dripping from it, his creation successfully fooled the judges. Mike was ecstatic to learn that they had not identified his cake. He advanced to the final stage alongside fellow contestant Corinna Maguire, but the judges ultimately chose Corinna as the winner based on the cake’s taste and flavors, in addition to its presentation.

Mike Elder is Involved in Artistic Endeavors Other Than Baking Today

Mike Elder is the owner and chief cake artist of Black Sheep Custom Cakes, a business operating in the Kansas City area that specializes in wedding cakes and elaborate sculpted designs. Based out of Wellington, Missouri, he approaches cake-making as a form of sculpture. His hot rod cake helped bring him wider recognition, while his portfolio also includes zombie-themed designs and other intricate sculpted pieces. He has appeared on television shows such as ‘Cake Wars’ and ‘Halloween Wars’ and is billed as a three-time undefeated champion of TLC’s ‘Ultimate Cake Off’. Desert Professional Magazine has also named him one of North America’s ten best cake designers.

Mike has extended his artistry well beyond conventional cakes. In November 2020, he and nine assistants built two racecars entirely out of cake, earning two Guinness World Records for the longest distance covered by an edible vehicle and the fastest edible vehicle. He holds three Guinness World Records, has appeared on 16 television shows, and has delivered cakes to three continents. His notable commissions include a four-foot-tall Beef Wellington cake for the opening of Gordon Ramsay’s Steak in North Kansas City. He has claimed that celebrities such as George Lucas and David Letterman have also reportedly requested his cakes.

In 2025, he collaborated with Cami SanRomani of Cami’s Cake Co. to recreate Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC playoff run, along with cake likenesses of Patrick Mahomes, KC Wolf, and Andy Reid. Beyond baking, Elder works across multiple artistic mediums, including murals, wood, clay, and steel. He has painted murals in his hometown and in Historic Northeast Kansas City, including a section of the area’s well-known “truck-eating bridge.” He also supports Icing Smiles, a national nonprofit that provides custom birthday cakes for critically ill children. He is using his craft for the greater good, which can make memorable celebrations for other families.

Mike Elder is a Loving Single Father to Three Kids

Mike Elder has shared that he is a single father to three children. He said that the responsibilities have taught him a great deal for which he will always be grateful. Creating memories with his children is an important part of his life, and their trips together give him opportunities to share experiences that go beyond his work. However, being on television has also brought some personal challenges. Reflecting on seeing himself on screen, he shared, “I don’t see myself as big as the guy you see in the show. I’ve been struggling with my weight a lot over the last several years. I’m a stress eater and a lot of ‘stuff’ happened. I’m working on it but really hate that something I should be proud of is a source of personal embarrassment.”

Elder is also an animal lover who advocates for saving turkeys during Thanksgiving rather than making them part of the holiday meal. His affection for animals extends to Ricky Bobby, his pet raccoon, whose appearances in the pictures and videos he shares show the love he has for the little creature. In his community, he also supports local artistic culture by promoting activities such as costume parties and mural painting, involving friends and encouraging people to participate. These interests show that he is a man committed to his craft and wants to create a space where everyone can explore openly.

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