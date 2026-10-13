Rodolfo Goncalves: Where is the Is It Cake Halloween Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Is It Cake? Halloween’ gives contestants the opportunity to impress the judges with both the appearance and taste of their baked creations. In season 2, Rodolfo Goncalves took on the challenges with a smile and a certain enthusiasm. He spoke about being a child at heart and getting particularly excited around Halloween because of his love for the festival. His two cakes featured during the season managed to fool the judges on both occasions, demonstrating the impressive skills he brought to the competition.

Rodolfo Goncalves Got a Chance to Return to the Competition During the Finale

Rodolfo Goncalves got a chance to showcase his baking skills in the second episode of the season. Asked to choose an item from the Halloween display, he settled on a pair of red boots covered in mud. He opted for a chocolate cake with dulce de leche and walnut filling, complemented by orange buttercream. However, once he finished baking, he realized that his creation looked too full compared to the original boots, which appeared hollow from the side. To correct this, he added another layer of fondant to create the illusion of empty space. Although he successfully fooled the judges with his creation, he was not selected as the winner.

Goncalves got another opportunity in the third episode when he correctly identified a painting as a cake. Advancing to the final challenge, he decided to create a skull, a demanding project that required intricate detailing and careful carving. His carrot cake, featuring cinnamon flavoring and a traditional cream cheese filling, impressed the judges, who were unable to identify it among the displays. In the final tasting round, Goncalves faced Corinna Maguire. However, the judges ultimately chose Corinna based on taste, leaving him as the season’s runner-up.

Rodolfo Goncalves Frequently Appears on Reality TV Baking Competitions Today

Originally from Brazil, Rodolfo Goncalves immigrated to the US in search of better professional opportunities. His journey into the culinary world began with humble work washing dishes, but he gradually built a career in baking that now spans around 20 years. Based in New York, he developed a special interest in creating realistic, sculpted cakes that require both technical precision and artistic imagination. Rodolfo also explored entrepreneurship, running Sweet Corner Bakeshop from January 2013 to June 2020 before launching Goloso by Rodolfo in March 2021.

While both ventures reflected Rodolfo’s interest in turning his baking skills into a business, he has since appeared increasingly inclined toward television competitions and other creative opportunities that showcase his work to a wider audience. His television journey includes winning Netflix’s ‘Baking Impossible’ alongside teammate Sara Schonour. Rodolfo later competed as the cake artist for the Pastry Pirates team on Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars.’ He has also appeared on ‘Cake Toppers.’ He was invited to serve as a judge at a cake competition in West Virginia in November 2024, which really showed how far he has come.

Beyond traditional baking, Rodolfo has ventured into the cannabis edibles industry as a co-founder of Space Poppers, a cannabis-infused popcorn brand. The company won the 2025 NECANN Cup for Best Baked Goods & Snacks. Rodolfo has himself contributed to the branding and flavor innovation of their products. Rodolfo has continued to use his culinary experience with artistic experimentation to a professional identity that extends from realistic cake sculptures to product development and television competitions.

Rodolfo Goncalves Shares a Close and Special Relationship With His Son

For Rodolfo Goncalves, family remains at the heart of everything he does, and he has spoken about carrying their love with him wherever life takes him. His son, Victor, holds a particularly special place in his world, and he finds ways to include him in his work, often adding a small dedication in the form of a handwritten letter “V” somewhere on his cakes. His mother is another major source of inspiration, someone he has repeatedly expressed gratitude toward for the role she has played in his life. Having lost his father in 2001, Rodolfo’s appreciation for his mother’s presence and support carries an enduring influence on both his personal motivation and creative pursuits.

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