Bosch Legacy Season 2 Episode 3 and 4 Recap: Who Killed James?

Created by Michael Connelly, Tom Bernardo, and Eric Overmyer, ‘Bosch: Legacy’ is a spin-off of and sequel to ‘Bosch,’ which aired on Amazon Prime between 2014 and 2021. The newer show follows Bosch as he quits the LAPD and begins his career as a private investigator. As the title suggests, a considerable part of the narrative is primarily dedicated to Bosch’s relationship with his daughter Maddie, who follows in the footsteps of her parents and becomes a law enforcement officer, starting her journey career as an LAPD officer in blue.

In season 2 episodes 3 and 4, titled ‘Inside Man’ and ‘Musso & Frank,’ following Maddie’s rescue, life hasn’t exactly gone back to normalcy for the Bosch family. Maddie clearly has PTSD, but she is very much her father’s daughter and is ready to go back to the streets. Meanwhile, even though Bosch has previously decided not to ever work for Chandler again, a case comes their way that reminds him of what could have happened to Maddie. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Bosch: Legacy’ season 2 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Episode 3 and 4 Recap

As we have earlier speculated, Maddie’s abduction doesn’t serve as the main narrative in season 2. While its effect will likely be felt throughout the season and beyond, the abduction effectively serves as the gateway to the core plotline of the season. Episode 3 begins with the brutal murder of a woman named Lexi, an assistant city manager at West Hollywood and the wife of a Los Angeles County Sheriff. The husband returns home to find the house eerily quiet and discovers the body in the bedroom.

Four months pass, and Maddie is undergoing the process of gradual recovery, but it’s quite evident that the emotional scars of her ordeal will remain for a long time. In this episode, we see her spending more than two minutes underwater to strengthen her lungs. The abduction is always at the back of her mind, and her present environment doesn’t really let her forget it. She currently stays with her father and sleeps with her gun under her pillow.

Meanwhile, Bosch gets the estimates on how much it will cost him to fix the house and decides to do it himself, much to the exasperation of his daughter. Bosch and Chandler’s actions in the matter involving Carl Rogers finally return to haunt them as the FBI approaches them, revealing that the shipping container with the bodies of Rogers and Keating has turned up in Vietnam. It has been detected that the cellphones of both Bosch and Chandler were in the vicinity at the time.

Realizing this inquiry is not happening in a vacuum, Bosch correctly suspects that at least one of Chandler’s colleagues is speaking to the Feds. Bosch and Mo keep an eye on Marty Rose, Chandler’s mentor turned boss and associate Matthew Ramirez and eventually discover that the latter is the FBI mole. Chandler considers firing Matthew, but she and Bosch agree that keeping him close and feeding him false information will be better. Bosch also reaches out to his former colleagues, Crate and Barrel, who assure him they will avoid questioning by pleading the Fifth.

Since the incident, Maddie has been stuck doing paperwork and desperately wants to get back out there. She is still secretly dating fellow rookie Rico Perez. When a woman comes to report the theft of her expensive Cartier bracelet, Maddie takes the initiative and tracks down both the thief and the item, which earns her a spot in a highly respectable unit within the LAPD.

However, Maddie doesn’t tell her father about any of this, knowing exactly what his reaction will be. She also moves out of Bosch’s home, despite her father’s insistence that she should stay there longer, and moves in with Perez, at least temporarily. Bosch eventually finds out about his daughter’s recent professional achievements from Mank. While he is undoubtedly proud of his daughter, a part of Bosch definitely wonders why she didn’t say anything to him.

Episode 3 introduces Don Ellis, a character who will most likely play an important role in the narrative this season. At first, he seems like a criminal or even a private detective who makes money by blackmailing wayward married people. He is extremely violent and beats up a homeless person after the latter urinates at someone’s door. Ellis and his partner are interested in Chandler, though the exact reasons for it haven’t been yet disclosed. They spot Chandler having dinner with Bosch and split up to follow both of them. Ellis’ partner tracks Bosch down to the latter’s home, and by going through the mail, he learns the man’s name.

Meanwhile, Ellis enters the restaurant and keeps a close eye on Chandler until she leaves. Later, it is revealed that Ellis and his partner are police detectives. They arrest Chandler on false charges and hand her to the uniformed police officers. After she is taken away, they break into her car and go through her files. The following day, after she is released, Chandler observes to Bosch that the files are not entirely in the order she left them.

Bosch Season 2 Episode 4 Ending

It appears that Lexi’s death will likely serve as the primary mystery in the second season of ‘Bosch: Legacy.’ David Foster, a former client of Chandler, reaches out to her after being arrested for Lexi’s gruesome murder. Chandler subsequently hires Bosch to investigate the case. Even though Bosch has previously decided he would not work with Chandler again, he agrees to look into Lexi’s murder because the dead woman reminds him of what could have happened to Maddie.

It is revealed that David’s alibi is non-existent. He initially claimed that he was with his wife on the day of the murder. This turns out to be a lie. David eventually admits that he uses drugs and was with his dealer that day. The dealer, James Allen, also turns out to be his lover. When Bosch succeeds in finding him, James is revealed to be dead. As things stand now, the only possible culprits are David or Ellis and his partner. If we presume that the deaths of Lexi and James are connected, we can safely rule out David, who was already in police custody at that point. That leaves Ellis and his partner as the possible murderers.

