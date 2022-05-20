7 Shows Like Bosch Legacy You Must See

‘Bosch: Legacy’ is a detective fiction show that serves as a spin-off/sequel of ‘Bosch.’ Both shows are based on a series of novels by Michael Connelly, who developed the spin-off along with Tom Bernardo and Eric Overmyer. ‘Bosch: Legacy’ follows the eponymous character (Titus Welliver) as he settles into the life of a private investigator. Meanwhile, his daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), follows in his footsteps and joins the LAPD.

‘Bosch: Legacy’ is an old-school neo-noir series that is bound to remind you of some of the works by Frederick Forsyth and James Hadley Chase. If you have watched the series and loved it, here is a list of recommendations that might suit your taste. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Bosch: Legacy’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Alienist (2018–2020)

Like ‘Bosch: Legacy,’ ‘The Alienist’ is an adaptation of a series of books. The first season is based on ‘The Alienist,’ the inaugural book in Caleb Carr’s ‘Kreizler’ series, while the second season follows the second book, ‘The Angel of Darkness.’ Set in the late 1890s in New York, the show follows criminal psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl); New York Times columnist and illustrator John Moore (Luke Evans); and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), the secretary of the police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt, as they try to solve a series of gruesome deaths of young male prostitutes. ‘The Alienist’ mixes fiction with historical events and personalities to construct a compelling mystery thriller.

6. Castle (2009–2016)

In ‘Castle,’ the eponymous character (Nathan Fillion) is a popular mystery author. At The start of the show, he kills off the protagonist of his ‘Derrick Storm’ series of novels. In search of his next muse, he zeroes in on the attractive and brilliant NYPD detective Kate Beckett (Stana Katic), much to the initial dismay of the latter. However, Castle soon earns Beckett’s respect by demonstrating that his understanding of detective work isn’t just theoretical. As a show, the primary selling point of ‘Castle’ is the sizzling chemistry between its two main characters. Although ‘Castle’ is tonally much lighter than ‘Bosch: Legacy,” the fans of the latter will probably like the ABC show for mystery elements.

5. Reacher (2022-)

Like ‘Bosch: Legacy’ and ‘The Alienist,’ ‘Reacher’ has been adapted from a series of books. Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ series previously inspired two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character. While the films were received positively, there was some criticism as audience members felt Cruise was miscast as Reacher, who is 6.5 feet in height and weighs around 250 pounds in the book. By casting Alan Ritchson as Reacher, the Amazon series easily side-stepped these issues. Like Bosch, Reacher has a military background and prodigious detective skills.

4. Longmire (2012–2017)

Craig Johnson’s ‘Walt Longmire Mysteries’ series of novels are the inspiration for the A&E (later Netflix) series ‘Longmire.’ If ‘Bosch: Legacy’ pays homage to the classic noir films, ‘Longmire’ is a celebration of westerns. The eponymous character is the sheriff of the fictional Absaroka County. With the help of his friend Henry Standing Bear, Longmire maintains order in his jurisdiction. This includes dealing with a competing police force and problems stemming from gambling on the reservation land.

3. The Shield (2002–2008)

Both ‘Bosch: Legacy” and ‘The Shield’ are set in Los Angeles. They are also stylistically similar to a degree. The scenes involving Maddie and her fellow rookies on the streets of Los Angeles in ‘Bosch: Legacy’ seem to have the same approach and execution as the gritty crime-drama series. As Maddie and others risk their lives every day, the camera lingers on them for extra few moments, adding a sense of realism to the show. Beyond this, Bosch has little in common with Vic Mackey, the protagonist of ‘The Shield.’

2. Magnum, P.I. (1980–1988)

‘Magnum, P.I.’ is one of the most culturally important detective fiction series of all time. It follows Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV, a private investigator who operates in Hawaii out of the luxurious guest house in a property called Robin’s Nest, owned by the celebrated author Robin Masters. In ‘Bosch: Legacy,’ Bosch drives an early ’90s Jeep Cherokee, which, along with his hillside house, adds depth to the character. Similarly, Magnum drives a Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole, though it actially belongs to Masters.

1. Bosch (2014-2021)

‘Bosch’ is one of the most prominent T.V. shows of the 2010s. It revolves around the final few years of Bosch’s life as an LAPD detective attached to the Hollywood homicide department, depicting how Bosch gradually becomes disillusioned with his work as part of the law enforcement. Maddie and her relationship with Bosch are also a prominent part of the original series. The third most important character of the spin-off is Honey Chandler. She is also part of the narrative of the old series. But there, she initially has an antagonistic relationship with Bosch. In the final season of the first show, certain elements are introduced that ultimately evolve into the spin-off.

Read More: Where is Bosch: Legacy Filmed?