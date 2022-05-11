Is Bosch’s House Real? Where is it Located?

Both ‘Bosch’ and ‘Bosch: Legacy’ are throwbacks to the golden days of Hollywood noir. They are based on the ‘Harry Bosch’ series of novels by American author Michael Connelly. While the first show revolves around the eponymous character’s (Titus Welliver) work as an LAPD detective attached to the Hollywood homicide division, the spin-off focuses on his days as a private investigator. In both shows, Harry’s relatively small but stunning house features prominently. Sitting on a hilltop, it offers a mesmerizing view of the Los Angeles basin. If you are wondering whether Bosch’s house is real, and if it is, where it is located, we got you covered.

Is Bosch’s House real?

Yes, Harry Bosch’s house is real. The striking residential structure first appeared in the original show in the pilot episode and has since been an integral part of the narrative. It has been regularly used as the setting for countless scenes in both shows. As great a view as it offers, the pad precariously sits balanced on several steel pylons. Given the show is set in California, earthquakes have to be a matter of genuine concern for the owner of the house. This is addressed in the pilot episode of ‘Bosch: Legacy,’ when an earthquake causes structural damage to Bosch’s home.

In real-life, the 1,513-square-feet house was reportedly constructed in 1958. It comprises two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The view from the streetside may not be as breathtaking, but it’s still sunny Los Angeles, and the house is surrounded by natural and artificial beauty, so it’s still picturesque. Currently off the market, the house is reportedly priced at about $2.5 million.

Where is Bosch’s House Located?

In Connelly’s books, Bosch’s home is located somewhere on Woodrow Wilson Drive in Hollywood Hills, California. In the 2010 novel ‘The Reversal,’ Harry’s home is situated beside 7203 Woodrow Wilson, while in the 2018 novel ‘Dark Sacred Night,’ it’s at 8620 Woodrow Wilson. This might be due to the fact that Harry’s home apparently suffered some damage in the 1994 Northridge earthquake. After its demolition, Harry constructed a new one in the same neighborhood and with the same overlooking view of the basin.

In the 1992 book ‘The Black Echo,’ Connelly uses the following words to describe Harry’s home. “Bosch’s home was fourth from the end on the right side. His home was a wood-frame, one-bedroom cantilever, not much bigger than a Beverly Hills garage. It hung out over the edge of the hill and was supported by three steel pylons at its mid-point. It was a scary place to be during earthquakes, daring Mother Nature to twang those beams and send the house down the hill like a sled. But the view was the trade-off… Looking out on the valley never failed to give Bosch a sense of power that he could not explain to himself. But he did know that it was one reason — the main reason — he bought the place and would never want to leave it.”

In a 2016 video that Connelly shared on his YouTube channel, the author pointed to the location where Bosch’s house was supposed to be. In the shows, Harry can afford such a high-end pad because of the payment he received for a film based on a case he worked on. In real-life, the house is located at 1870 Blue Heights Drive, Los Angeles. At least the interior scenes involving Bosch’s home in the first season of the original series were shot on location.

