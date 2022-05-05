Where is Bosch: Legacy Filmed?

Developed by Michael Connelly, Tom Bernardo, and Eric Ellis Overmyer, ‘Bosch: Legacy’ is a spinoff of the law enforcement show titled ‘Bosch.‘ It follows Harry Bosch after he resigns from the Los Angeles Police Department. The former police officer has started a new life as a Private Investigator and works with his former enemy Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler.

We also see Harry’s daughter, Maddie Bosch, as she navigates her career as a rookie patrol cop in the LAPD. Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Madison Lintz reprise their roles in the spinoff and continue to depict the adventures of our favorite characters. Apart from its thrilling plot, the show’s cinematography and backdrops add authenticity to its scenes. If you are curious to know where the series is filmed, here’s all that we have gathered!

Bosch: Legacy Filming Locations

Set in Los Angeles, California, ‘Bosch: Legacy’ is filmed in the City of Angels. The principal photography its first season began on June 23, 2021, and wrapped up on November 3, 2021. The team of Rodney Taylor, Todd A. Dos Reis, and Jason Andrew served as the cinematographers for the show’s first installment. Now, let’s take a closer look into the specifics of the locations used to shoot the crime drama!

Los Angeles, California

Given the setting of ‘Bosch: Legacy,’ it stands to reason that show would be filmed in Los Angeles. One of the locations you may spot in the series is House of Pies, a family restaurant located at 1869 North Vermont Avenue.

Stage 7 at Paramount Studios is another prominent shooting site for the series. Located at 5555 Melrose Avenue, the film studio is one of the oldest in the world. It has been home to many productions like ‘Barry‘ and ‘This is Us.’

Several nighttime scenes for season 1 were also shot at 1st Street Bridge in East Los Angeles. The bridge runs across the Los Angeles River between Monterey Park Village and Beverly Center. In addition, the rental studio called Red Studios Hollywood at 846 North Cahuenga Boulevard is used to shoot important scenes for the series. Formerly known as Desilu Cahuenga Studio and Ren-Mar Studios, it was used for recording popular TV series like ‘I Love Lucy’ and ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show.’

Co-creator Michael Connelly was overjoyed when the show was announced. In March 2021, he said in a statement, “I am beyond excited by this and I think the fans that have called for more Bosch will be as well. To continue the Harry Bosch story and see him team up with ‘Money’ Chandler will be more than I could have ever wished for.”

Titus Welliver, who plays the titular Harry Bosch, was also quite happy with the spinoff. “To say I am ecstatic is an understatement! To be given the opportunity to tell more Harry Bosch stories is a tremendous gift,” the actor confessed. “The process of shooting season seven with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily, so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, ‘Let’s go.’ To all of our Bosch fans, thank you for your incredible support for all these years and I can promise you the ride will only get better.”

