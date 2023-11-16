Bosch Legacy Season 2 Episodes 7 and 8 Recap: Is Long Dead?

Amazon Freevee’s ‘Bosch Legacy’ is a detective fiction series that serves as a spin-off of and sequel to ‘Bosch,’ which originally streamed on Amazon Prime from 2014 to 2021. The plot continues to revolve around Harry Bosch, who, having quit the Homicide Division of the LAPD, begins working as a private investigator. The main focus of the narrative is on the relationship between Bosch and his daughter Maddie, who has followed in the footsteps of her parents and joined law enforcement.

In season 2 episodes 7 and 8, titled ‘I Miss Vin Scully’ and ‘Seventy-Four Degrees in Belize,’ the brewing enmity between Bosch and the dirty Vice police officers leads to a violent confrontation. The FBI’s investigation into the murders of Carl Rogers and the others intensified. Maddie’s life becomes increasingly complicated because of her father’s actions. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Bosch: Legacy’ season 2 episode 8. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Episodes 7 and 8 Recap

Episode 7 begins with Ellis and Long as they discuss how they should deal with Bosch, whose investigation is increasingly becoming problematic for the two Vice detectives clearly involved in illegal activities. They then proceed to gather information on an Asian human trafficking and prostitution ring. Long pretends to be a customer and infiltrates the operation while Ellis takes pictures outside.

Upon learning that the very police officer who got kidnapped by the Screen Cutter is Bosch’s daughter, Ellis realizes that this is an opportunity he must take advantage of. He convinces his superior officer that they need backup and gets the CRU, the unit Maddie is part of, to do the job. During the operation, he keeps Maddie close as the prostitution and human trafficking ring is busted. Maddie doesn’t say anything but watches as Ellis severely beats up one of the suspects for little to no reason.

After learning what has happened at the pawn shop, a part of Bosch blames himself, knowing that there is a possibility that he led the killers there. Harry realizes that he is probably being tracked but can’t find the device by himself. He asks Mo to take a look, and the latter predictably does. Meanwhile, Mo’s relationship with the reporter he earlier helped continue to develop. Chandler is informed that an article will be published on a grand jury investigating the Russian mafia. She refuses to comment when asked about her involvement in it.

Eventually, Bosch, Mo, and Chandler figure out that Ellis and Long are after them, and there is a high probability that they killed Lexi and James. The key to all of it, Bosch deduces, is the stolen watch. He finds a USB device with an audio file among Lexi’s things. The file contains Lexi’s conversation with the pawn shop owners about the watch before threatening to come after them if they didn’t provide her with records of the ownership of the watch. Bosch and Mo later get into the closed pawn shop and find a DVD. On their way back, Ellis and Long strike, hitting their car with their own.

Although Ellis and Long believe that they have killed Bosch, both he and Mo survive, though the latter has to spend a few days at the hospital. This prompts Bosch to finally destroy the tracker. The DVD that Bosch found was the insurance policy for the pawn shop owners if things went sideways. It shows the Vice detectives forcing the owners to pay $15,000 for the watch. Bosch tracks down Ellis’ car at a mechanic shop and finds an invoice for a maid service, which helps him deduce that Ellis and Long are using two women to trap their marks. Meanwhile, the FBI questions Maddie about Carl Rogers. Toward the end of the episode, the FBI finds an audio file in which Chandler threatens Rogers. She is subsequently arrested for her part in Rogers’ death and the pipeline explosion.

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Episode Ending: Is Long Dead?

No, Long is not dead in the second season of ‘Bosch: Legacy.’ The watch was originally purchased by Dr. Schubert for his wife, but he was later forced to give it to Ellis and Long when they started blackmailing him after he slept with both of their girls. Ellis and Long then sold the watch at the pawn shop for $15,000. Lexi’s husband buys the watch, which is sent for repair. However, his wife was contacted because the watch is still registered to Schubert. The watch went missing again, and Lisa was murdered. James was killed because he was David’s alibi. One question that still remains unanswered is how David’s DNA ended up on Lexi. Perhaps James, who worked as a CI for Ellis and Long, had something to do with it.

Bosch goes to speak to Schubert, and believing him to be a police officer, he reveals virtually everything. Ellis and Long arrive, and seeing Bosch’s car outside, they decide to kill him. In the ensuing shootout, Schubert is killed by Long, who, in turn, is shot by Bosch. Ellis manages to flee before the police arrive. Afterward, in a conversation with Maddie, Bosch reveals that Long is in the critical unit. Bosch also convinces Chandler to let Ellis and Long’s girls use one of her properties as a safe house. They know how brilliant Ellis is, and he might come back to tie up the loose ends.

