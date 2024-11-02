Brad Johnson: Where is Whitney Houston’s Ex-Boyfriend Now?

With Netflix’s Kevin Macdonald directorial ‘Whitney’ delving deep into the life and career of singer Whitney Houston through the eyes of her closest loved ones, we get a documentary unlike any other. That’s because this original incorporates not just never-before-seen archival footage as well as exclusive recordings but also exclusive interviews with those who once knew her the best. Amongst them was actually her ex-boyfriend Brad Johnson, who many believe was the one who got away with the pop star and someone she definitely could have married if all had gone well.

Brad Johnson and Whitney Houston Were the “It Couple” in 1987

It was reportedly back when Brad was merely 30 that he first came across Whitney at the restaurant owned by his father, only for them to immediately click and then begin hanging out. That’s how one thing led to another, and he was soon officially dating the biggest pop star in the world as arguably her first proper boyfriend despite him being much older than her in age. He actually still vividly remembers sitting in his car and driving up the West Side Highway just to pick up his girlfriend to take her out for dinner, all the while feeling like he was sitting on top of the world.

That’s especially because Brad’s experience with Whitney was truly all sunshine and roses; he admittedly never saw her without the sparkle in her eye that made her who she is. In fact, according to his account, Whitney was “just sweet, somewhat shy – – I hesitate to say ‘innocent’ because she had such an old soul. She was wise in a way, but then she was still this 23-year-old girl.” From her grabbing his arm during scary movies to curling up right next to him to relax, all he remembers are lighthearted positive moments that made them both realize they could have a good life together.

But alas, Brad and Whitney simply weren’t meant to be, yet they never had a bad thing to say about one another or their circle, even as the years passed by. In fact, the former has since even spoken up about his ex’s relationship with Robyn Crawford, asserting he never even clocked anything between them and that they were simply friends. “I have on several occasions rode in a limousine holding Whitney’s hand with Robyn sitting across from us,” he once candidly told People. “She was protective, but I never felt any animosity towards me.” In other words, he thinks she was just a great friend looking out for Whitney at every step of the way.

Brad Johnson is a Second Generation Restaunater

Brad was reportedly just 17 years old when he landed his first job as a dishwasher at his father’s self-established restaurant on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, making him understand the power of money as well as integrity at an early age. He thus worked hard throughout several decades while realizing his dream was to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a restauranter, too, just to actually achieve that on a scale he never even expected. In fact, his own restaurant, Post & Beam in South Los Angeles, California, is actually an LA Times Gold Award-winning (2020) as well as James Beard-nominated national finalist for Restaurant of the Year (2022).

The truth is Brad has washed dishes, bussed tables, pulled out chairs, struggled on slow nights to make ends meet, and even co-hosted Oscar parties, making it clear he has seen the entire spectrum of this industry. Therefore, of course, at the age of 67, he is happy to be a resident of Los Angeles, California, where he is thriving as a second-generation restauranter and an entrepreneur, enabling him to shine. After all, his restaurant has since long evolved into a Hospitality business altogether, meaning he has specialized places where he offers clients from across the globe unique experiences.

Brad Johnson is a Man of Many Hats

According to reports, Brad is not just a hospitality mogul and restauranter but also a creative being through and through, which is the key to his decades of success. In fact, he is a writer, a producer, as well as a podcaster too, with his most recent venture being the ‘Corner Table Talk’ podcast, where he invites guests from all walks of life to learn their stories of food, drinks, as well as culture. We should even mention that his original written work has been published in several reputable magazines too, such as Oxford American, Bon Appétit, James Beard Foundation, and Eater LA.

Moreover, and more importantly, Brad is also a proud and dedicated family man. He might not have been able to build a life with Whitney Houston, but that’s because the love of his life was waiting for him on the other side. So today, he is a proud husband, father, dog dad, hospitality professional, entrepreneur, podcaster, as well as writer, and he seems to have no plans of letting any aspect of him go anytime soon. He is proud to be who he is, which is all that matters in the long run.

