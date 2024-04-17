Brandon Baker AKA Olivia: The Circle Contestant is Now a Nursing Assistant

An undeniable opportunity to showcase one’s talent for communication, Netflix’s ‘The Circle‘ is a show that puts the idea of popularity to a unique test. In season 6 of the series, Brandon Baker decided to brave the waters himself, though not as himself. Instead, he donned the persona of Olivia, which marked the start of an on-screen adventure few could keep their eyes away from, and many developed an interest in his talents and life due to the same.

Brandon Baker AKA Olivia Used Many Tricks to Form Alliances

Entering the Netflix show at the age of 34, Brandon Baker was one of the many hopefuls who wanted to win the popularity-based competition. He disclosed that he was a Nursing Assistant who helped around many employees in his hospital. Referring to himself as an “adult Cabbage Patch Kid,” he talked about how he has always struggled with growing any facial hair and now has a bald spot on his head. For the show, Brandon decided that he was going to impersonate a young woman named Olivia. The lady in question is actually a friend with whom he is apparently very close.

“Since I have the brains and the personality, Olivia, for me, has the body-ody-ody,” he explained his reasons, confident that his sense of humor combined with Olivia’s attractiveness would sure be the formula for success when it comes to forming alliances and rising to the top. To create a persona of a down-to-earth woman, Brandon was determined to make a good impression on other cast members. However, the initial attempts seemingly did not work out well, as many other contestants thought Olivia to be shy and did not seem to think of her as someone they would really form a connection with.

As time progressed, Brandon was indeed able to form alliances as Olivia with people like Steffi Hill, but he was highly disappointed when one of his allies left the game. Brandon’s strategy to not attract too much attention to Olivia while also maintaining his cover did seem to work for a significant time. While not many could claim that they had a great connection with Olivia in the starting phase of the experiment, she was also not suspected to possibly be an Artificial Intelligence program when the contestants learned that one of them was not even a human. Though acting as a decoy, Brandon was also able to form a good bond with other female contestants in the competition.

Where is Brandon Baker AKA Olivia Now?

Through thick and thin, it seems like Brandon Baker always enjoys being in the company of those he holds dear. The reality TV star’s ability to make friends and hold on to them is quite evident to anyone who knows even a little about him. His sense of humor is certainly something his friends seem to appreciate, given how many of them took delight in the fact that he decided to be a part of the Netflix show.

A resident of Columbus, Ohio, Brandon has studied hard to obtain his qualification and now works as a nursing student. Though he referred to himself as the “hospital b—-h,” it also highlights that he is always happy to assist his co-workers. He also seems to enjoy stealing moments of joy while working, often posting funny pictures of himself or his co-workers while still at the hospital. For many, he seems to be someone who enjoys spreading joy around.

He is seemingly part of the LGBTQ+ community and a staunch advocate for equal rights for all members of the community. Confident in his sense of humor, Brandon has apparently also worked on some stand-up shows and is quite proud of them. He is also close with his family, including his brother. The reality TV star is also an animal lover and often shares pictures of his pets. This includes his two cats (one of whom is Juno) and an adorable dog, all of whom are much loved by the medical expert.

