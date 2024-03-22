Brandon and Saleem: Is the Buying Beverly Hills Couple Still Together?

While it’s true Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ primarily revolves around fiesty realtors as they try to sell the most luxurious homes in Los Angeles, it also focuses on their personal lives. Amongst them is actually none other than Arizona native Brandon Graves, who admittedly joined this profession upon leaving his dancing career behind for good in the late 2010s. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about his relationship with Saleem Abdullahi – with a particular focus on their journey as well as their current standing – we’ve got all the necessary details for you.

Brandon and Salem First Connected in 2022

It was reportedly back in the fall of 2022 when Brandon first came across Fashion Enthusiast, Fitness Freak, and Los Angeles-based vegetarian Salem, only for them to soon fall head over heels in love. In fact, they even became official on October 4, leading the former to start introducing him to not just his personal family but also his work family – all his loved ones knew precisely who Salem was by early 2023. This much is actually even evidenced in season 2 of ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ wherein the former makes it clear Salem makes him the happiest he has ever been.

Therefore, of course, Salem serves not just as his love but also as his support system in every way, shape, and form – with the prime example being his argument with Sonika Vaid. Sonika did try to ask him for a share of his commission on the house he’d sold because she’d once shared it with her ex, and she’d decorated it herself, but since she wasn’t on the co-list in any manner, he refused. This obviously bothered her a lot as it even led her to walk away, but Salem obviously rightly took his partner’s side because she had nothing to do with the actual transactions, negotiations, or money, it was all Brandon.

Brandon and Salem Are Still in Love

While it’s true both Brandon and Salem prefer to keep the details of their personal lives well away from the limelight most of the time, neither shies away from showing off their relationship on important occasions. In fact, for their first anniversary, the former posted an adorable video montage of the couple’s time together alongside the caption: “Today marks one year with my baby, it’s been a year filled with lots of laughs, love, and patience. Thank you for coming into my life and seeing me for who I truly am and offering grace in the moments that I’m difficult or feel undeserving. You’re one of a kind baby and I’m super blessed to have you. I love you! ❤️”

On the other hand, Salem posted: “12 months around the sun….. here’s to countless more. Love you 😘😘😘.” Though he has since also shared some adorable snapshots of them on vacation, hanging out with friends, enjoying the holidays, plus spending Valentine’s Day together. For these, some of his captions have read, “Happy Holidays from Me & Mine 🎄🕊️💫🎁” and “Valentine’s Day Look. How many outfits do you try on before you know this is the one?” to essentially make it evident they’re still going strong.

Honestly, despite their different professions as well as some viewpoints, there seems to be a sense of mutual care, understanding, and respect between these individuals, which makes them appear near perfect. So we thus wish them the very best and can’t wait to see what comes next for them, especially as they have since started referring to each other as the loves of their lives.

