Brandy Stevens-Rosine Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

Crawford County in Pennsylvania witnessed a horrific incident on May 17, 2012, when Brandy Stevens-Rosine went missing under strange circumstances. While the police initially treated it as a typical missing person case, the investigation turned on its head when Brandy’s body was found buried in a shallow grave in Cochranton, Pennsylvania. While Hulu’s ‘How I Caught My Killer’ talks about this case in passing, people have been eager to know if the ensuing investigation was able to bring the people responsible to justice. Well, let’s delve into the details surrounding the case and find out more, shall we?

How Did Brandy Stevens-Rosine Die?

A native of Beaver Township, Ohio, Brandy Stevens-Rosine was just 20 years at the time of her shocking demise. While Brandy was pretty close to her family and loved spending time with friends, reports mentioned that she was a student at Youngstown State University and had great aspirations for her future. People who knew Brandy described her as the “sister and friend everyone wanted,” as the 20-year-old was known for her helpful and friendly nature. Moreover, although she had broken up with her girlfriend, Jade Olmstead, shortly before her murder, Brandy remained in contact with her and even ran small errands for Jade.

Brandy’s friends mentioned that on May 17, 2012, the victim’s ex-girlfriend, Jade, asked her to drive 75 miles to a house in Wayne Township, Pennsylvania. Incidentally, the house belonged to Jade’s new girlfriend, Ashley Barber, and since Brandy was quite intent on helping her ex-house, she did not say no. However, when approaching the house, the 20-year-old noticed how it was located deep inside the woods and even texted her friend, claiming she was nervous. Unfortunately, that was the last anyone ever saw Brandy as she disappeared soon after and failed to return home from her trip to Wayne Township. Subsequently, her concerned and anxious family reported the 20-year-old missing two days after the incident.

Eventually, on May 23, 2012, the police found Brandy’s body in a shallow grave in Cochranton, Pennsylvania, and were horrified at the graphic nature of the murder. An initial medical investigation found a hat shoved into the victim’s mouth and noticed bruises all over her body. Later, an autopsy mentioned that Brandy was beaten until her brains were exposed, and her killers bashed her against a tree stump. Moreover, they were about to bury her alive, but they ultimately smashed her face with a rock and poured water into her nose and mouth, which claimed her life on the spot. The official reports state that Brandy died after suffocating from the dirt that entered her body.

Who Killed Brandy Stevens-Rosine?

Initially, the police treated Brandy’s incident as a typical missing person case and formed search parties to comb through the local areas. They even canvassed the area around the victim’s house for witnesses and interviewed several of her acquaintances, hoping for a possible suspect. That was when they learned how Brandy had texted her friend before approaching Ashley Barber’s house, making detectives shift their search to Pennsylvania. Besides, law enforcement officers also questioned both Jade and Ashley about the incident, although they denied all responsibilities and insisted on their innocence.

Unfortunately, the case did not witness much progress since then until law enforcement officials in Cochranton, Pennsylvania, came across a shallow grave on May 23, just minutes away from the house Jade and Ashley were staying in. Inside, authorities found human remains, which were soon identified as that of Brandy Stevens-Rosine. The discovery of her body changed the case into a murder investigation, and the police were confident that she had been killed by the people she was visiting in Pennsylvania. Hence, the following day, authorities arrested Ashley and Jade before charging them with a count each of criminal homicide, tampering with physical evidence, and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Later, detectives mentioned that while searching the couple’s house, they came across a diary where Ashley had bragged about the murder, while Jade wrote that the crime was perfect.

When produced in court, neither Jade nor Ashley showed much remorse. Moreover, while Ashley initially pled not guilty, she changed her mind and accepted a plea deal once Jade confessed to the murder in front of the judge. As a result, they were both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2013. At present, Ashley is spending her days behind bars at the State Correctional Institution – Muncy in Clinton Township, Pennsylvania, while Jade is incarcerated at SCI Cambridge Springs in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania.

