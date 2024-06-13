Brassic Renewed For Season 7 at Hulu and Sky One

The uncertainty regarding the fate of Vincent “Vinnie” O’Neill and friends has come to an end! Hulu and Sky One have renewed the comedy-drama series ‘Brassic’ for its seventh season. The filming of the seventh installment will start in Manchester, England, in early 2025. Joe Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, who created the show, continue to lead the writers’ room. The renewal comes ahead of the premiere of the sixth season of the sitcom.

In the fifth installment of the series, the gang deals with a chaotic twenty-four hours when the group takes an unlikely hostage and accompanies him on his strange errands. A World War II bunker discovered near Jim and Shirley’s farms eventually causes friction with the MacDonaghs. Tommo faces a surprising visit from a young German who is searching for him. Erin’s father’s death leaves her with a debt to local honchos, prompting the gang to resort to their usual antics to raise the money through some cheeky thievery. Jim hires a rat-catcher, only to find that he needs help himself. The gang has to retrieve a missing caravan carrying precious cargo. Cardi embarks on a mission that involves a giant bunny, a crocodile, and a golf buggy chase, truly testing his resolve.

The ‘Brassic’ Christmas special that followed the fifth season delivers a dose of festive mayhem. Vinnie is alerted by Dr. Chris about his aunt’s urgent situation, while a theft at Tyler’s school derails the Nativity play. To rescue the holiday spirit, the gang embarks on a heist at a winter wonderland and manages to stage the most memorable Nativity ever.

Looking ahead, the sixth season promises more of the unpredictable antics and heartfelt moments fans love about the sitcom. While details are still under wraps, viewers can anticipate more wild escapades and tight-knit camaraderie between Vinnie and the gang. As for the seventh installment, it’s too early to predict what will unfold, with much depending on the plot developments in the yet-to-air season 6.

As far as the sixth installment’s cast is concerned, we can anticipate the entire main cast to return. Joe Gilgun’s Vincent “Vinnie” O’Neill is an indispensable part of the sitcom. Michelle Keegan is confirmed to return as Erin, as she was spotted filming the upcoming season. The other returnees may include Tom Hanson as Cardi, Aaron Heffernan as Ash, Ryan Sampson as Tommo, Parth Thakerar as JJ, Joanna Higson as Sugar, and Steve Evets as Jim. Ramon Tikaram as Terence McCann, Damien Molony as Dylan Golding, and Neil Ashton as Davey are also expected to feature in the sixth season.

Furthermore, the ensemble may include Jude Riordan as Tyler, Dominic West as Dr. Chris Coxley, Bronagh Gallagher as Carol, Samantha Power as Donna, Lee Mack as Eddie, and Bhavna Limbachia as Meena. Dan Skinner (Phil), Carl Rice (Ronnie), Neil Ashton (Davey), and Muzz Khan (Adyan) are anticipated to return as well. Additionally, Johann Heske as Hans, Mark O’Halloran as Francis, Annette Badland as Rhoda, Rachid Sabitri as Manolito, and Camille Cottin as Fiona Frank may appear in the installment. Most of these cast members may feature in the seventh season.

The previous seasons of the show were mainly filmed in the Lancashire town of Bacup and West Yorkshire. The Star & Garter in Manchester has hosted the sitcom’s shooting for the scenes set in the Crows Nest pub. Manchester is also known as one of the filming locations of ‘The Full Monty‘ and the long-running ‘Coronation Street.’

