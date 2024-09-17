Brea Leigh Dicks: Where is the Intervention Participant Now?

With A&E’s ‘Intervention‘ delving deep into the way sometimes all one needs is the hard support of loved ones to get over their addiction to drugs and alcohol, we get a reality documentary series unlike any other. That’s because it incorporates not just the viewpoint of the addict itself but also their friends and family to really give us the whole story of how they ended up where they are. Thus, of course, it’s season 23, episode 8, titled ‘Brea’ after Brea Leigh Dicks, explores how this once-happy-go-lucky youngster got into both alcohol and drugs to no extent.

A Family Secret Turned Brea’s World Upside Down

It was while Brea was merely three years old that her mother, Cindy, separated from her biological father owing to extreme physical abuse, only to soon find a new, loving partner. He was actually so nice that she treated her like his own and never differentiated between her and the son the couple welcomed five years later. As per her own accounts, the family always had the best of things, she had unwavering support, and she never once felt as if anything was amiss. However, everything turned upside down when she was 15 as her mother and the man she believed to be her father separated too.

According to Cindy, her partner had an addiction problem too – one that he hid very well for a few years – but she had to think of her kids, so she decided to leave him for good. Little did Brea know that she’d soon come across her biological father on the stress too, just for him to tell her the truth and her heart to shatter – she felt as if she could no longer trust anyone or anything. That’s when she began cutting, drinking, and getting involved with drugs, unaware that would quickly lead her to spiral out of control in a way no one could have ever imagined.

Brea Knew She Could Die If She Didn’t Change

While it’s true that Brea was only 18 when she began injecting herself with cocaine, opioids, tranquilizers, and amphetamines, her alcohol addiction had started much prior. However, it wasn’t until she turned 23 that she began having nightmares about dying, which freaked her out too – she knew how life could be sober, but she couldn’t bring herself to lead that way. After all, when she did briefly manage to become sober around the mid-2010s alongside her then-boyfriend and the man she believed was the love of her life, she even managed to compete in pageants. The couple had to be no contact while in treatment, so she went on to become a finalist for Miss Canada 2016, unaware her boyfriend had sadly overdosed.

It was then that Brea’s real spiral began because that pain, combined with her past, was something she didn’t believe she could even comprehend, resulting in her going deeper into a cycle. Even when she managed to move on and find a new boyfriend, he turned out to be an alcoholic too, leading to just continuously enabling one another even if his intention was that if she simply drank, she could give up the drugs. But alas, nothing worked, and her family knew that if they wanted her to live, they would have to give her an ultimatum while also letting her know they’d support her if she got treatment. So, even though she was scared, she agreed to be treated.

Brea is Leading a Happy, Mindful Life These Days

Although a native of Sydney in Nova Scotia, Canada, the treatment center decided for Brea was Freedom From Addiction all the way in Aurora, Ontario. Yet, she still agreed to go there and actually completed their 90-day program with therapy, group sessions, and newfound friends, all of which enabled her down the right path. The fact she had already seen her cousin Krista Lewis become sober arguably helped her a lot along the way, and she even managed to set boundaries. She actually took her then-boyfriend off her call list while in treatment because he often used to call her 15 times a day while drunk, which was a massive improvement.

Since then, too, Brea has managed to build such a support system of friends and, obviously, family that she has managed to remain sober for years now – she managed to give up alcohol and then drugs for good. Therefore, today, she’s leading a content life in her hometown, surrounded by loved ones and two adorable cats – she got the second after she lost her Angel in July 2024. As for her current standing, from what we can tell, she’s making the most of her life at the moment by having fun within boundaries through an OnlyFans account and creating art alongside her mother. Moreover, and more importantly, this fitness enthusiast is focusing on her mental health, inner and outer wellness, as well as her loving pets while also exploring her interests in reflexology, manifestations, zodiac signs, art, and the idea of soul over body.

